News Highlights: Top Global Markets News of the Day

02/20/2020 | 11:16am EST
U.S. Stocks Swing Between Small Gains and Losses

U.S. stocks were little changed as conflicting signals in recent days about the containment of the coronavirus outbreak and its potential economic impact subdued investor sentiment. 

 
Fed's Clarida: 'It's a Good Picture' for Economy, Watching Coronavirus Risks

Federal Reserve Vice Chairman Richard Clarida was upbeat about the state of the U.S. economy in a television interview, adding that the central bank was closely watching to see if the U.S. is affected by the coronavirus outbreak. 

 
U.S. Jobless Claims Rise Slightly Last Week

Initial jobless claims rose by 4,000 in the week ended Feb. 15 to a seasonally adjusted 210,000. That matched the forecast of economists surveyed by The Wall Street Journal. 

 
ECB Officials Signaled Commitment to Negative Rates at January Meeting

European Central Bank officials signaled at their January policy meeting that they will likely hold the bank's key interest rate below zero for some time to support the eurozone economy against persistent international risks. 

 
Goldman, JPMorgan Back New Exchange Taking on NYSE and Nasdaq

Members Exchange hopes to challenge the New York Stock Exchange and Nasdaq by charging rock-bottom fees. 

 
Emerging-Market Businesses Binge on U.S. Dollar Bonds

Emerging-market companies sold a record amount of foreign-currency debt this year, taking advantage of low rates and investors' appetite for better returns despite warnings about the growing risks of a global borrowing binge. 

 
Pool of Fed Temporary Money Shrinks After Thursday Interventions

The overall level of Fed temporary liquidity provided to markets took a notable step down on Thursday. 

 
German Consumer Sentiment to Weaken

German consumer sentiment is set to worsen slightly in March, according to the latest GfK index, as the spread of the coronavirus has contributed to uncertainty among consumers. 

 
Indonesia's Central Bank Cuts Benchmark Rates

Indonesia's central bank cut its benchmark interest rate to its lowest level since May 2018 in response to potentially lower growth amid the coronavirus epidemic. 

 
Lights, Camera, Inaction: Chinese Video Stocks' Surge Is Overdone

Investors have bid up Chinese video-streaming stocks as tens of millions of people remain stuck at home under coronavirus quarantine, but the thesis looks stretched.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO. -0.04% 136.58 Delayed Quote.-2.70%
NASDAQ COMP. -0.99% 9636.936042 Delayed Quote.8.47%
