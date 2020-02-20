Log in
02/20/2020 | 09:17pm EST
Dim Farm Forecast Extends Into 2020

The U.S. Department of Agriculture on Thursday said it expects farm debt to rise to a record $425 billion in 2020, with no fresh government aid expected. 

 
BOJ Gov Kuroda: Not at Stage yet to Discuss Additional Easing in Response to Impact of Coronavirus

Bank of Japan Gov. Haruhiko Kuroda on Friday voiced concerns over the impact of the novel coronavirus epidemic on the global economy, but said it was too early to discuss policy action. 

 
Oil Prices Extend Rebound After Inventory Report

Prices preserved a recent recovery after weekly inventory figures showed U.S. crude stockpiles fell less than expected last week. 

 
Traders Flock to Tech Options as Stocks Soar

A surge in technology shares has propelled U.S. stocks to new heights this year. Options traders are betting that the record run in tech will continue. 

 
Stocks Drop in Rocky Session

U.S. stocks declined as conflicting signals about the containment of the coronavirus outbreak and its potential economic impact subdued investor sentiment. 

 
Fed's Clarida: 'It's a Good Picture' for Economy, Watching Coronavirus Risks

Federal Reserve Vice Chairman Richard Clarida was upbeat about the state of the U.S. economy in a television interview, adding that the central bank was closely watching to see if the U.S. is affected by the coronavirus outbreak. 

 
U.S. Jobless Claims Rise Slightly Last Week

Initial jobless claims rose by 4,000 in the week ended Feb. 15 to a seasonally adjusted 210,000. That matched the forecast of economists surveyed by The Wall Street Journal. 

 
ECB Officials Signaled Commitment to Negative Rates at January Meeting

European Central Bank officials signaled at their January policy meeting that they will likely hold the bank's key interest rate below zero for some time to support the eurozone economy against persistent international risks. 

 
Emerging-Market Businesses Binge on U.S. Dollar Bonds

Emerging-market companies sold a record amount of foreign-currency debt this year, taking advantage of low rates and investors' appetite for better returns despite warnings about the growing risks of a global borrowing binge. 

 
Pool of Fed Temporary Money Shrinks After Thursday Interventions

The overall level of Fed temporary liquidity provided to markets took a notable step down on Thursday.

