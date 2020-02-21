Log in
News : Economy & Forex

News : Economy & Forex
News Highlights: Top Global Markets News of the Day

02/21/2020 | 07:16am EST
Global Stocks Fall on Signs of Coronavirus's Economic Impact

Stocks fell on early signs of the coronavirus outbreak curtailing economic growth in some markets and evidence that the epidemic is claiming more lives outside China. 

 
Energy Services-Focused Fund Managers Look Beyond Oil Fields

Private-equity firms that traditionally have backed providers of oil-field services are expanding into related sectors while negative investor sentiment is slowing energy industry exit deals. 

 
7-Eleven Goes on the Speedway

Seven & I's potential big bet in the U.S. is the right direction, but could be too pricey. 

 
Inequality Isn't Shareholders' Fault, But They Can Help Fix It

The increase in the wealth gap seems to have more to do with managerial pay than corporate profits, creating opportunities for do-good investors. 

 
China Releases Lists of U.S. Products to Be Exempted From Higher Tariffs

China has released two new lists of U.S. products that will be exempted from higher tariffs imposed during the trade fight with the U.S., as part of its efforts to implement a recently-signed trade deal and to encourage purchases of certain U.S. goods related to the ongoing coronavirus epidemic. 

 
Stocks Complacent on Coronavirus Risk, Warns Goldman Sachs

The threat from the coronavirus on company earnings is likely underestimated in stock prices and the risk of a correction is high, warned Goldman Sachs. 

 
Dim Farm Forecast Extends Into 2020

The U.S. Department of Agriculture on Thursday said it expects farm debt to rise to a record $425 billion in 2020, with no fresh government aid expected. 

 
BOJ Gov Kuroda: Not at Stage yet to Discuss Additional Easing in Response to Impact of Coronavirus

Bank of Japan Gov. Haruhiko Kuroda on Friday voiced concerns over the impact of the novel coronavirus epidemic on the global economy, but said it was too early to discuss policy action. 

 
Oil Prices Extend Rebound After Inventory Report

Prices preserved a recent recovery after weekly inventory figures showed U.S. crude stockpiles fell less than expected last week. 

 
Traders Flock to Tech Options as Stocks Soar

A surge in technology shares has propelled U.S. stocks to new heights this year. Options traders are betting that the record run in tech will continue.

