Stocks Drop on Coronavirus's Economic Impact

Stocks and Treasury yields dropped Friday and precious metals rallied, continuing a winning streak for traditionally safe assets even as riskier ones hover near highs.

Saudis Weigh Breaking Oil Alliance With Russia as Virus Crimps Demand

Saudi Arabia is considering a break from its four-year oil production alliance with Russia, as China's coronavirus outbreak contributes to a drop in global oil demand, according to people familiar with the matter.

Coronavirus Hits U.S. Business Activity

U.S. business activity in February fell to its lowest level in more than six years as companies pulled back on fears that China's coronavirus outbreak would slow global growth, according to private survey data.

Central Banks Advised to Use Tool Kits Aggressively During Trouble

If central banks want to get the most out of crisis-era stimulus tools the next time they are needed, they should be deployed "early and aggressively" when confronting a downturn, new research claims.

U.S. Existing-Home Sales Declined 1.3% in January

Sales of previously owned U.S. homes sputtered in January amid high prices and limited supply.

Brainard Says Rate Policy May Need to Be Accommodative for a Long Time

Fed governor Lael Brainard said it was important the Fed clarify in advance that it will deploy a broader set of tools to provide accommodation when shocks are likely to push the policy rate to zero.

SEC Poised to Rule on Controversial 'Speed Bump' Proposal

The Securities and Exchange Commission is set to decide on a hotly disputed proposal that could lead to the further proliferation of "speed bumps," or split-second trading delays, in the U.S. stock market.

Debt Crisis Deepens at Unit of Elite Chinese College

A conglomerate backed by Peking University missed a key debt payment in China, potentially triggering defaults on $3 billion of international bonds.

Not Just Nike and Apple; Small U.S. Firms Disrupted by China Virus

Small U.S. businesses that sell everything from bicycles to custom software are struggling with the ripple effects of the coronavirus epidemic, which has disrupted global supply chains and left Chinese factories closed or short-staffed.

Japan's Pension Whales May Be Making Waves in Currency Markets

The yen has slumped this week, perplexing investors who associate periods of uncertainty and stress with a rising Japanese currency.