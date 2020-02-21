Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsForexCryptocurrenciesCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

News Highlights: Top Global Markets News of the Day

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/21/2020 | 05:16pm EST
SEC Rejects Controversial 'Speed Bump' Proposal

The Securities and Exchange Commission has rejected a hotly disputed proposal to add a new "speed bump," or split-second trading delay, to the U.S. stock market. 

 
Stocks, Bond Yields Drop on Worries About Coronavirus

Investors dumped stocks and flocked to traditionally safer assets like gold and government bonds this week as worries grew that the coronavirus epidemic would crimp global growth. 

 
Clarida: Persistent Shifts in Financial-Market Conditions Can Be Informative

Federal Reserve Vice Chairman Richard Clarida pushed back against worries that the central bank is overly influenced by financial market signals in remarks prepared for delivery Friday afternoon. 

 
Coronavirus Hits U.S. Business Activity

U.S. business activity in February fell to its lowest level in more than six years as companies pulled back on fears that China's coronavirus outbreak would slow global growth, according to private survey data. 

 
Bank CEOs Courted By Regulator On Low-Income Lending Overhaul

Joseph Otting, a top U.S. regulator, is personally lobbying bank chiefs to win support for his signature initiative: an overhaul of rules governing hundreds of billions of dollars in lending to low-income areas. 

 
Saudis Weigh Breaking Oil Alliance With Russia as Virus Crimps Demand

Saudi Arabia is considering a break from its four-year oil production alliance with Russia, as China's coronavirus outbreak contributes to a drop in global oil demand, according to people familiar with the matter. 

 
Central Banks Advised to Use Tool Kits Aggressively During Trouble

If central banks want to get the most out of crisis-era stimulus tools the next time they are needed, they should be deployed "early and aggressively" when confronting a downturn, new research claims. 

 
After Courts Kill a Federal Fiduciary Rule, Massachusetts Launches Its Own

Massachusetts said it adopted new rules requiring brokers to act in their clients' best interests, staking its claim as one of the first U.S. states to raise the bar on investor protections since a federal measure was struck down. 

 
U.S. Oil-Rig Count Notches Up by One, Baker Hughes Says

The number of rigs drilling for oil in the U.S. rose by one in the latest week to 679, according to oil-field services company Baker Hughes. 

 
Home Sales Sluggish as Lack of Inventory Frustrates Buyers

U.S. home sales sputtered in January, the latest sign that some of the lowest interest rates in half a century are failing to offset the high prices and limited inventory keeping many buyers on the sidelines.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BAKER HUGHES COMPANY -0.63% 20.53 Delayed Quote.-18.81%
LONDON BRENT OIL -1.13% 58.45 Delayed Quote.-12.65%
US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB) -0.08% 64.0445 Delayed Quote.2.64%
WTI -0.28% 53.31 Delayed Quote.-15.34%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Forex"
06:05pMortgage Fintech Provider OpenClose Experiences Significant Growth and Continues Adding Award Winning Talent
SE
05:43pWells Fargo to pay $3 billion to U.S., admits pressuring workers in fake-accounts scandal
RE
05:43pRemaining hurdles for scandal-hit Wells Fargo
RE
05:35pTrudeau says rail blockades must end, indigenous protesters remain defiant
RE
05:31pU.S. Long-Bond Yield Hits All-Time Low -- Update
DJ
05:25p777 Partners Announces Acquisition of Uown Leasing
SE
05:23pUtilities Down Slightly, As Safe-Haven Demand Cushions Losses -- Utilities Roundup
DJ
05:22pCommunications Services Down On Growth Concerns -- Communications Services Roundup
DJ
05:18pTech Down As COVID-19 Seen Slowing Asian Economic Growth -- Tech Roundup
DJ
05:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
Latest news "Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1FSCT FINAL DEADLINE: Zhang Investor Law Reminds Investors of Final Deadline in Securities Class Action Laws..
2BYND DEADLINE: Zhang Investor Law Reminds Investors of Deadline in Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against ..
3CRESTWOOD EQUITY PARTNERS LP : CRESTWOOD EQUITY PARTNERS LP : Form 10-K - Annual Report
4B. RILEY FINANCIAL, INC. : B RILEY FINANCIAL : SEC Filing - 8-K
5TD AMERITRADE HOLDING CORPORATION : Morgan Stanley to get $375 million termination fee if E*Trade walks away f..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group