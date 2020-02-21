SEC Rejects Controversial 'Speed Bump' Proposal

The Securities and Exchange Commission has rejected a hotly disputed proposal to add a new "speed bump," or split-second trading delay, to the U.S. stock market.

Stocks, Bond Yields Drop on Worries About Coronavirus

Investors dumped stocks and flocked to traditionally safer assets like gold and government bonds this week as worries grew that the coronavirus epidemic would crimp global growth.

Clarida: Persistent Shifts in Financial-Market Conditions Can Be Informative

Federal Reserve Vice Chairman Richard Clarida pushed back against worries that the central bank is overly influenced by financial market signals in remarks prepared for delivery Friday afternoon.

Coronavirus Hits U.S. Business Activity

U.S. business activity in February fell to its lowest level in more than six years as companies pulled back on fears that China's coronavirus outbreak would slow global growth, according to private survey data.

Bank CEOs Courted By Regulator On Low-Income Lending Overhaul

Joseph Otting, a top U.S. regulator, is personally lobbying bank chiefs to win support for his signature initiative: an overhaul of rules governing hundreds of billions of dollars in lending to low-income areas.

Saudis Weigh Breaking Oil Alliance With Russia as Virus Crimps Demand

Saudi Arabia is considering a break from its four-year oil production alliance with Russia, as China's coronavirus outbreak contributes to a drop in global oil demand, according to people familiar with the matter.

Central Banks Advised to Use Tool Kits Aggressively During Trouble

If central banks want to get the most out of crisis-era stimulus tools the next time they are needed, they should be deployed "early and aggressively" when confronting a downturn, new research claims.

After Courts Kill a Federal Fiduciary Rule, Massachusetts Launches Its Own

Massachusetts said it adopted new rules requiring brokers to act in their clients' best interests, staking its claim as one of the first U.S. states to raise the bar on investor protections since a federal measure was struck down.

U.S. Oil-Rig Count Notches Up by One, Baker Hughes Says

The number of rigs drilling for oil in the U.S. rose by one in the latest week to 679, according to oil-field services company Baker Hughes.

Home Sales Sluggish as Lack of Inventory Frustrates Buyers

U.S. home sales sputtered in January, the latest sign that some of the lowest interest rates in half a century are failing to offset the high prices and limited inventory keeping many buyers on the sidelines.