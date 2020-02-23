Economy Week Ahead: Consumer Confidence, GDP, Household Income

Data out this week could provide an early look at how the coronavirus epidemic is affecting the global economy and how U.S. consumers are faring early in the year.

China's PBOC Signals More Policy Easing Amid Coronavirus Epidemic

China will consider additional policy easing measures to help alleviate the impact of the new coronavirus on its economy, including adjusting benchmark deposit rates, a central bank official said.

Switzerland's Central Bank Left in a Bind

The Swiss franc has climbed to its highest level against the euro in more than four years, leaving the central bank with a dilemma: Do nothing and potentially damage the economy, or intervene and risk angering the U.S.

World Economy Shudders as Coronavirus Threatens Global Supply Chains

The last time a coronavirus outbreak hit China in 2003, the global economy emerged relatively unscathed. Now, nearly two decades later, the growth-damping effects of a similar pathogen threaten to ripple around a world transformed by China's boom.

Natural-Gas Exporters Struggle to Lock Up Buyers

U.S. companies have struggled to line up foreign buyers willing to sign long-term deals for liquefied natural gas as the world is experiencing a glut of the fuel.

Losing $450,000 in Three Days: Hackers Trick Victims Into Big Wire Transfers

Someone hijacked an executive's email and asked his assistant to wire thousands of dollars to a Hong Kong account. Fraudsters are stealing billions each year through this type of scam, which uses sophisticated hacking and wire transfers to efficiently move money overseas.

ESG Funds Mostly Track the Market

The push toward "sustainability" in investing so far isn't having an outsize impact on stocks, our columnist's dive into the data shows.

Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Stock Underperforms the Most Since 2009

Berkshire Hathaway's earnings surged last year due to unrealized investment gains. Chairman Warren Buffett sought to reassure investors about the conglomerate's long-term future following an underwhelming year for the stock performance.

E*Trade, Apple, Walmart: Stocks That Defined the Week

Here are seven major companies whose stocks moved on the week's news.

SEC Rejects Controversial 'Speed Bump' Proposal

The Securities and Exchange Commission has rejected a hotly disputed proposal to add a new "speed bump," or split-second trading delay, to the U.S. stock market.