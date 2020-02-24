Log in
News Highlights: Top Global Markets News of the Day

02/24/2020 | 07:16am EST
Stocks Slide as Virus Cases Accelerate Outside of Asia

Global stocks fell as investors grappled with the potential economic fallout from mounting coronavirus infections in South Korea and elsewhere, with Dow futures falling 2.5% and equities in Europe down 3.5%. 

 
Coronavirus Tests Europe's Open Borders as Italy Death Toll Rises

Italy reported a fifth death from the coronavirus as authorities imposed quarantines and other restrictions in the country's economic heartland to fight what is now the world's third-biggest national outbreak. 

 
China to Take More Aggressive Measures to Mitigate Impact of Epidemic

Chinese officials said the government would take more aggressive measures to shore up the economy which has been hit hard by the coronavirus epidemic, to meet growth targets set by policy makers. 

 
China's PBOC Signals More Policy Easing Amid Coronavirus Epidemic

China will consider additional policy easing measures to help alleviate the impact of the new coronavirus on its economy, including adjusting benchmark deposit rates, a central bank official said. 

 
World Economy Shudders as Coronavirus Threatens Global Supply Chains

The last time a coronavirus outbreak hit China in 2003, the global economy emerged relatively unscathed. Now, nearly two decades later, the growth-damping effects of a similar pathogen threaten to ripple around a world transformed by China's boom. 

 
Korea's Coronavirus Spread Puts an Export Hub at Risk

About 90% of South Korea's exports are intermediate rather than finished goods, meaning that any industrial shutdowns will be felt elsewhere in the world quickly afterward. 

 
Germany's Ifo Index Increases

German business sentiment improved slightly to 96.1 points from an upwardly revised 96.0, in February, the Ifo Institute said, although analysts had forecast a slight decline driven by coronavirus fears. 

 
Economy Week Ahead: Consumer Confidence, GDP, Household Income

Data out this week could provide an early look at how the coronavirus epidemic is affecting the global economy and how U.S. consumers are faring early in the year. 

 
Switzerland's Central Bank Left in a Bind

The Swiss franc has climbed to its highest level against the euro in more than four years, leaving the central bank with a dilemma: Do nothing and potentially damage the economy, or intervene and risk angering the U.S.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
RIPPLE - BITCOIN -1.33%End-of-day quote.2.67%
RIPPLE - ETHEREUM -1.54% 0.001 End-of-day quote.-19.57%
RIPPLE - EURO -3.18% 0.2541 End-of-day quote.51.04%
RIPPLE - UNITED STATES DOLLAR -3.14% 0.2753 End-of-day quote.46.33%
