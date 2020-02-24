Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsForexCryptocurrenciesCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

News Highlights: Top Global Markets News of the Day

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/24/2020 | 01:17pm EST
Stocks Slide as Virus Cases Spread

Share benchmarks and oil prices fell sharply, spurred by the emergence of fresh coronavirus outbreaks outside China. The Dow industrials tumbled nearly 1000 points, following steep drops in Europe and Asia. 

 
Coronavirus Tests Europe's Open Borders as Italy Death Toll Rises

Italy reported a sixth death from the coronavirus as authorities imposed quarantines and other restrictions in the country's economic heartland to fight what is now the world's third-biggest national outbreak. 

 
Oil Slumps, Gold Soars as Coronavirus Spreads in Europe

Oil prices plunged and gold rose to a seven-year high as the number of coronavirus cases outside China continued to multiply. 

 
Gold Jumps to Fresh Seven-Year High as Investors Flee Riskier Markets

Investors rushed into gold, sending the price of the precious metal to a fresh seven-year high, as rising fear about the economic impact of the coronavirus epidemic spurred selling across global financial markets. 

 
10-Year Treasury Yield Falls Near Record Low

The yield on the benchmark 10-year note dropped close to an all-time low after a jump in the number of coronavirus cases outside China stoked fears about a slowdown in global economic growth. 

 
Fed Temporary Liquidity Rises Monday After Weak Demand on Friday

The amount of overall temporary liquidity the Federal Reserve is providing to money markets ticked up on Monday. 

 
Utilities' Message About Central Banks

To catch a glimpse of the deep-rooted mechanisms of central bank policy and its linkages to economic growth, there is nothing like looking at utility stocks. 

 
Mexican Inflation Moved Up in February

Mexican inflation picked up moderately in the first half of February, with increases tempered by lower prices of gasoline and fresh fruit and vegetables. 

 
China to Take More Aggressive Measures to Mitigate Impact of Epidemic

Chinese officials said the government would take more aggressive measures to shore up the economy which has been hit hard by the coronavirus epidemic, to meet growth targets set by policy makers. 

 
China's PBOC Signals More Policy Easing Amid Coronavirus Epidemic

China will consider additional policy easing measures to help alleviate the impact of the new coronavirus on its economy, including adjusting benchmark deposit rates, a central bank official said.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
LONDON BRENT OIL -2.76% 55.32 Delayed Quote.-10.42%
WTI -2.72% 50.625 Delayed Quote.-12.39%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Forex"
01:35pLandscape Design Book Follows Cookbook Format with DIY Garden Recipes
SE
01:31pWith Current Tools, Fed Unlikely To Sustainably Hit Inflation Target -- Update
DJ
01:28pNATIONAL GRID : Issues Long-Term Natural Gas Capacity Report
PU
01:21pCanceled Teck oil sands project underscores global climate-energy policy tension
RE
01:21pBank of America veteran deal-maker Boueiz resigns after 21 years
RE
01:17pWITH CURRENT TOOLS, FED UNLIKELY TO SUSTAINABLY HIT INFLATION TARGET : Fed Paper
DJ
01:17pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
01:17pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
01:08pEurope suffers worst day since 2016 as virus spreads
RE
01:03pCoronavirus spreads, investors scurry for safety
RE
Latest news "Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Rising stocks fuel record profit for Buffett's Berkshire; operating profit disappoints
2SK HYNIX INC : Some Samsung, Hyundai workers self-quarantine as Korea Inc braces for virus impact
3CHINA DONGSHENG INTERNATIONAL, INC. : Oil slumps 5% on demand concerns as coronavirus spreads
4THE KRAFT HEINZ COMPANY : Buffett calls for more accountability for corporate directors
5WTI : NEWS HIGHLIGHTS: Top Energy News of the Day

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group