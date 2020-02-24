Stocks Slide as Virus Cases Spread

Share benchmarks and oil prices fell sharply, spurred by the emergence of fresh coronavirus outbreaks outside China. The Dow industrials tumbled nearly 1000 points, following steep drops in Europe and Asia.

Coronavirus Tests Europe's Open Borders as Italy Death Toll Rises

Italy reported a sixth death from the coronavirus as authorities imposed quarantines and other restrictions in the country's economic heartland to fight what is now the world's third-biggest national outbreak.

Oil Slumps, Gold Soars as Coronavirus Spreads in Europe

Oil prices plunged and gold rose to a seven-year high as the number of coronavirus cases outside China continued to multiply.

Gold Jumps to Fresh Seven-Year High as Investors Flee Riskier Markets

Investors rushed into gold, sending the price of the precious metal to a fresh seven-year high, as rising fear about the economic impact of the coronavirus epidemic spurred selling across global financial markets.

10-Year Treasury Yield Falls Near Record Low

The yield on the benchmark 10-year note dropped close to an all-time low after a jump in the number of coronavirus cases outside China stoked fears about a slowdown in global economic growth.

Fed Temporary Liquidity Rises Monday After Weak Demand on Friday

The amount of overall temporary liquidity the Federal Reserve is providing to money markets ticked up on Monday.

Utilities' Message About Central Banks

To catch a glimpse of the deep-rooted mechanisms of central bank policy and its linkages to economic growth, there is nothing like looking at utility stocks.

Mexican Inflation Moved Up in February

Mexican inflation picked up moderately in the first half of February, with increases tempered by lower prices of gasoline and fresh fruit and vegetables.

China to Take More Aggressive Measures to Mitigate Impact of Epidemic

Chinese officials said the government would take more aggressive measures to shore up the economy which has been hit hard by the coronavirus epidemic, to meet growth targets set by policy makers.

China's PBOC Signals More Policy Easing Amid Coronavirus Epidemic

China will consider additional policy easing measures to help alleviate the impact of the new coronavirus on its economy, including adjusting benchmark deposit rates, a central bank official said.