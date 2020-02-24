Stocks Are Just Starting to Price in Coronavirus

Investors were slow to appreciate the seriousness of the epidemic's economic impact and it probably isn't fully reflected yet.

Fed Officials Say It Is Too Soon to Assess Coronavirus Impact on U.S. Economy

The officials also said it was too early to know whether the outbreak would force a return to interest-rate cuts later this year.

Stocks Slide as Virus Cases Spread

Investors around the world stepped up their retreat from stocks and piled into haven assets like government bonds and gold, reflecting escalating worries that the coronavirus will crimp global growth.

Coronavirus's Global Spread May Not Be Contained, WHO Says

The number of new coronavirus cases in China is declining, but it isn't yet clear whether the outbreak can be stopped from spreading globally, the World Health Organization said.

As Italy's Death Toll Rises, Europe's Open Borders Are Tested

Italy reported a seventh death from the coronavirus as authorities imposed quarantines and other restrictions in the country's economic heartland to fight what is now the world's third-biggest national outbreak.

With Current Tools, Fed Unlikely To Sustainably Hit Inflation Target: Fed Paper

Inflation stands a good chance of not sustainably hitting the Fed's 2% target until central bankers find a new mix of policies that will boost public confidence the central bank can provide meaningful stimulus in the next downturn, new research shows.

Oil Prices Slump

Oil prices fell and gold rose as the number of coronavirus cases outside China continued to multiply.

Gold Jumps to Fresh Seven-Year High as Investors Flee Riskier Markets

Investors rushed into gold, sending the price of the precious metal to a fresh seven-year high, as rising fear about the economic impact of the coronavirus epidemic spurred selling across global financial markets.

10-Year Treasury Yield Falls to Lowest Level Since 2016

The yield on the benchmark 10-year note dropped close to an all-time low after a jump in the number of coronavirus cases outside China stoked fears about a slowdown in global economic growth.

Fed Temporary Liquidity Rises Monday After Weak Demand on Friday

The amount of overall temporary liquidity the Federal Reserve is providing to money markets ticked up on Monday.