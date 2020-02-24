Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsForexCryptocurrenciesCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

News Highlights: Top Global Markets News of the Day

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/24/2020 | 07:16pm EST
Stocks Are Just Starting to Price in Coronavirus

Investors were slow to appreciate the seriousness of the epidemic's economic impact and it probably isn't fully reflected yet. 

 
Fed Officials Say It Is Too Soon to Assess Coronavirus Impact on U.S. Economy

The officials also said it was too early to know whether the outbreak would force a return to interest-rate cuts later this year. 

 
Stocks Slide as Virus Cases Spread

Investors around the world stepped up their retreat from stocks and piled into haven assets like government bonds and gold, reflecting escalating worries that the coronavirus will crimp global growth. 

 
Coronavirus's Global Spread May Not Be Contained, WHO Says

The number of new coronavirus cases in China is declining, but it isn't yet clear whether the outbreak can be stopped from spreading globally, the World Health Organization said. 

 
As Italy's Death Toll Rises, Europe's Open Borders Are Tested

Italy reported a seventh death from the coronavirus as authorities imposed quarantines and other restrictions in the country's economic heartland to fight what is now the world's third-biggest national outbreak. 

 
With Current Tools, Fed Unlikely To Sustainably Hit Inflation Target: Fed Paper

Inflation stands a good chance of not sustainably hitting the Fed's 2% target until central bankers find a new mix of policies that will boost public confidence the central bank can provide meaningful stimulus in the next downturn, new research shows. 

 
Oil Prices Slump

Oil prices fell and gold rose as the number of coronavirus cases outside China continued to multiply. 

 
Gold Jumps to Fresh Seven-Year High as Investors Flee Riskier Markets

Investors rushed into gold, sending the price of the precious metal to a fresh seven-year high, as rising fear about the economic impact of the coronavirus epidemic spurred selling across global financial markets. 

 
10-Year Treasury Yield Falls to Lowest  Level Since 2016

The yield on the benchmark 10-year note dropped close to an all-time low after a jump in the number of coronavirus cases outside China stoked fears about a slowdown in global economic growth. 

 
Fed Temporary Liquidity Rises Monday After Weak Demand on Friday

The amount of overall temporary liquidity the Federal Reserve is providing to money markets ticked up on Monday.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
LONDON BRENT OIL -1.23% 56.21 Delayed Quote.-10.42%
WTI 0.34% 51.595 Delayed Quote.-12.39%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Forex"
07:34pFear of Coronavirus, Rather Than Virus Itself, Hits Economies
DJ
07:29pNOPSEMA NATIONAL OFFSHORE PETROLEUM SAFETY AND E : Equinor's announcement to halt plans for exploratory drilling in Great Australian Bight
PU
07:29pBANK OF JAPAN : Services Producer Price Index (Jan.) 
PU
07:29pBANK OF JAPAN : Statistics on Securities Financing Transactions in Japan (Jan. 2020)
PU
07:17pJapan's Nishimura says need to pay close attention on coronovirus impact
RE
07:16pBritish fintech Revolut hits $5.5 billion valuation after funding round
RE
07:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
07:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
07:14pShake Shack sees delivery disruption thru 2020 with Grubhub partnership
RE
07:07pJPMorgan Chase plans to unveil climate initiatives at investor day
RE
Latest news "Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1M&G PLC : Hedge fund Third Point calls on Britain's Prudential to break up
2GOLD : Stocks tumble, oil falls, gold spikes as virus fears grip markets
3United Airlines suspends 2020 guidance on coronavirus uncertainty
4MASTERCARD : MASTERCARD : Says Coronavirus May Trim 1Q, 2020 Revenue Growth
5DOUGLAS DYNAMICS, INC. : Douglas Dynamics Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2019 Results

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group