Fed Officials Say It Is Too Soon to Assess Coronavirus Impact on U.S. Economy

The officials also said it was too early to know whether the outbreak would force a return to interest-rate cuts later this year.

Stocks Are Just Starting to Price in Coronavirus

Investors were slow to appreciate the seriousness of the epidemic's economic impact and it probably isn't fully reflected yet.

Fear of Coronavirus, Rather Than Virus Itself, Hits Economies

The body's immune response to infection is often more painful than the infection itself. The same is true of epidemics and the economy.

Stocks Slide as Virus Cases Spread

Investors around the world stepped up their retreat from stocks and piled into haven assets like government bonds and gold, reflecting escalating worries that the coronavirus will crimp global growth.

Australia's Economy to Take Bigger Hit From Virus Than the Bush Fires

The impact of the coronavirus outbreak on Australia's economy will exceed that of the bush fires which recently ravaged several parts of the country, Australian Treasurer Josh Frydenberg said.

Trump Administration Seeks $2.5 Billion to Fight Coronavirus

The Trump administration is asking Congress to approve roughly $1.8 billion to fight the novel coronavirus as the disease spreads across the globe and seeking the flexibility to spend as much as $2.5 billion.

Coronavirus's Global Spread May Not Be Contained, WHO Says

The number of new coronavirus cases in China is declining, but it isn't yet clear whether the outbreak can be stopped from spreading globally, the World Health Organization said.

Virus Outbreak in Italy Disrupts One of Europe's Powerhouse Regions

The coronavirus outbreak in northern Italy, the largest outside of Asia, threatens to tip the country's economy into recession and further drag on Europe's faltering growth.

With Current Tools, Fed Unlikely To Sustainably Hit Inflation Target: Fed Paper

Inflation stands a good chance of not sustainably hitting the Fed's 2% target until central bankers find a new mix of policies that will boost public confidence the central bank can provide meaningful stimulus in the next downturn, new research shows.

SEC Rethinks Approach to Conflicts Among Bond Raters

The SEC's top official overseeing credit-rating firms said the agency is rethinking the post-crisis effort to improve the quality of bond ratings.