IMF Chief Cautions Countries Against Overreacting to Coronavirus

The head of the International Monetary Fund cautioned countries against overreacting to the coronavirus threat and urged governments to take "well-targeted and proportionate measures" to avoid hurting their economies.

U.S. Stock Losses Mount

The Dow industrials fell more than 400 points and the 10-year Treasury yield hit a new low as fears about the economic impact of the coronavirus epidemic kept investors on edge.

Yield on 10-Year U.S. Treasury Note Hits Record Low

The yield on the benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury note fell to an all-time low, reflecting mounting fears that the coronavirus epidemic could disrupt an already-sluggish global economy.

Pace of U.S. Home Price Growth Picked up in December

Average home prices in major metropolitan areas rose 3.8% in the year ended in December, accelerating up from 3.5% the prior month and 3.3% in October, according to the S&P CoreLogic Case-Shiller National Home Price Index.

Drop in New Cases in China Offers Hope That Its Outbreak Is Ebbing

The number of daily coronavirus infections in China outside of Hubei province, the epicenter of the epidemic, dropped to just nine new cases, offering fresh hope that the worst has passed in China even as the pathogen raises new alarms in other parts of the world.

Fed's Wait-and-See Posture Tested by Virus

The potential for a global coronavirus outbreak is again putting the Fed in a bind, though officials say it is too soon to say whether any fallout will force a material reassessment of the economy.

Fed Temporary Liquidity Increases Modestly on Tuesday

The amount of overall temporary liquidity the Federal Reserve is providing to money markets increased Tuesday.

Making Sense of Stocks' Rude Awakening to Virus Scare

Monday's big drop in stocks was a reasonable response to the news about a hard-to-predict viral outbreak.

This Stock Has Returned 4,100% Since Housing Crash

Owners of mobile-home parks, including Sun Communities, have trounced the broader market thanks to soaring house prices, nimbyism and tenants that can't move out.

Mexican Economic Output Shrank in 2019, Data Confirm

The Mexican economy contracted in 2019 for the first time in a decade, revised government data confirmed Tuesday, with a drop in industrial production and investment marring the first year in office of President Andrés Manuel López Obrador.