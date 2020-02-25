Fed's Kaplan: Unclear Right Now Coronavirus Calls for Rate Change

The Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas president says that events around the outbreak are still too fluid to say whether interest rates should be cut.

U.S. Stock Losses Mount

The Dow industrials closed nearly 900 points lower and the 10-year Treasury yield hit a new low as fears about the economic impact of the coronavirus epidemic kept investors on edge.

CDC Warns It Expects Coronavirus to Spread in U.S.

Federal health authorities said they now expect a wider spread of the new coronavirus in the U.S. and are preparing for a potential pandemic, though they still are unsure about how severe the health threat could be.

Yield on 10-Year U.S. Treasury Note Hits Record Low

The yield on the benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury note fell to an all-time low, the latest milestone in a decadeslong bond rally driven by persistently low inflation and turbocharged by worries the coronavirus could disrupt an already-sluggish global economy.

Coronavirus Infections Grow in Italy

Italy's coronavirus outbreak continued to spread, bucking efforts to contain it mostly to two rural areas near Milan and Venice. New cases appeared as far south as Sicily, showing the limits of quarantining towns.

Oil Extends Fall on Coronavirus Fears

Crude prices dropped again, weighed down by investors' concerns about how the spread of the coronavirus outside China will affect global oil demand.

Pace of U.S. Home Price Growth Picked up in December

Average home prices in major metropolitan areas rose 3.8% in the year ended in December, accelerating up from 3.5% the prior month and 3.3% in October, according to the S&P CoreLogic Case-Shiller National Home Price Index.

Fed's Wait-and-See Posture Tested by Virus

A top Fed official says it is too early to tell whether the coronavirus outbreak will force the central bank to resume rate cuts in the coming months.

Fed Temporary Liquidity Increases Modestly on Tuesday

The amount of overall temporary liquidity the Federal Reserve is providing to money markets increased Tuesday.

Making Sense of Stocks' Rude Awakening to Virus Scare

Monday's big drop in stocks was a reasonable response to the news about a hard-to-predict viral outbreak.