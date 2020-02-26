Global Stocks Extend Losses as Virus Fears Deepen

Stock markets in Asia fell, tracking steep selloffs in U.S. and European markets, on growing concerns about the potential economic costs of the coronavirus epidemic.

Fed's Kaplan: Unclear Right Now Coronavirus Calls for Rate Change

The Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas president says that events around the outbreak are still too fluid to say whether interest rates should be cut.

China Lifts Import Restrictions on U.S. Farm Goods

U.S. officials said Chinese leaders have taken the first steps toward implementing the first phase of their trade deal, an announcement that comes amid concerns the coronavirus could delay the pace of China's promise to purchase more U.S. crops and other goods.

Hong Kong to Spend $15.40 Billion to Counter Coronavirus Impact

Hong Kong unveiled a stimulus package of $15.40 billion to fight the impact of the coronavirus epidemic on its businesses and economy.

First U.S. Testing Begins for Potential Coronavirus Drug

Researchers have started trials in the U.S. of an experimental drug from Gilead Sciences aimed at treating the novel coronavirus, the National Institutes of Health said.

CDC Warns It Expects Coronavirus to Spread in U.S.

Federal health authorities said they now expect a wider spread of the new coronavirus in the U.S. and are preparing for a potential pandemic, though they still are unsure about how severe the health threat could be.

Oil Extends Fall on Coronavirus Fears

Crude prices dropped again, weighed down by investors' concerns about how the spread of the coronavirus outside China will affect global oil demand.

Yield on 10-Year U.S. Treasury Note Hits Record Low

The yield on the benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury note fell to an all-time low, the latest milestone in a decadeslong bond rally driven by persistently low inflation and turbocharged by worries the coronavirus could disrupt an already-sluggish global economy.

Coronavirus Infections Grow in Italy

Italy's coronavirus outbreak continued to spread, bucking efforts to contain it mostly to two rural areas near Milan and Venice. New cases appeared as far south as Sicily, showing the limits of quarantining towns.

Pace of U.S. Home Price Growth Picked up in December

Average home prices in major metropolitan areas rose 3.8% in the year ended in December, accelerating up from 3.5% the prior month and 3.3% in October, according to the S&P CoreLogic Case-Shiller National Home Price Index.