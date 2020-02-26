Log in
News Highlights: Top Global Markets News of the Day

02/26/2020
Stocks Give Up Gains; Treasury Yields Fall

U.S. stocks turned lower as investors continued to assess the impact of the coronavirus epidemic and its economic fallout. 

 
Coronavirus Spreads Outside of Italy, Prompting Fresh Restrictions

Italy's coronavirus outbreak has crossed the Alps and is being linked to a growing number of infections around Europe. 

 
U.S. New Home Sales Increased in January

Purchases of newly built single-family homes increased 7.9% from the prior month to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 764,000 in January, the Commerce Department said. That was the highest rate since July 2007. 

 
U.S. Crude-Oil Inventories Rise Less Than Expected

U.S. inventories of crude oil rose by 452,000 barrels last week, much less than what analysts had expected, and stockpiles of gasoline and other fuels declined sharply, government data showed. 

 
Health Insurance Stocks Lose Immunity

The industry has offered some of the past decade's best investment opportunities. Now, however, the prognosis looks shaky. 

 
The German Economy Was Faltering, Then Came the Coronavirus

Companies in Europe's largest economy are rushing to limit the impact of the spreading coronavirus epidemic, which hits a weakened German economy in a painful spot: the supply chains of its export-oriented manufacturers. 

 
Oil Drops to 12-Month Low

U.S. crude hit its lowest price in more than a year as concerns about the spread of the coronavirus outside China once again dragged markets down and began to affect operations of some key oil players in Europe. 

 
The Fed's Definition of Symmetry Is Changing. Here's Why That Matters.

Federal Reserve Vice Chairman Richard Clarida made a subtle but important shift when he defined the central bank's 2% inflation target in a way that suggests bygones will no longer be bygones. 

 
Rush to Invest in Municipal Debt Pushes Yields to Record Lows

Municipal-bond yields are hitting 38-year lows due to investors' coronavirus concerns driving up demand in the $4 trillion muni market. 

 
The Pros Have to Sell Stocks Now. You Don't.

When markets crumple, the culprits usually aren't the smallest investors, but the biggest.

ChangeLast1st jan.
LONDON BRENT OIL -2.46% 53.53 Delayed Quote.-13.77%
WTI -2.73% 48.8 Delayed Quote.-12.86%
