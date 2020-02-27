Global Stocks Extend Declines as Coronavirus Concerns Mount

Global stock markets dropped and U.S. government bonds rallied as investors braced for greater economic fallout from the international spread of the coronavirus.

U.S. Companies in China Warn 2020 Revenue Could Halve

Some American companies say they could lose as much as half their annual revenue from China if the coronavirus epidemic extends through the summer, a survey by the American Chamber of Commerce in China finds.

Bank of Korea Stands Pat Amid Pressure to Cut

South Korea's central bank held its key rate steady Thursday amid continued pressure to act to offset the potential shock of the coronavirus epidemic on the country's trade-reliant economy.

Oil Falls to 12-Month Low on Coronavirus Concerns

Concerns about the spread of the coronavirus outside China once again dragged oil markets down and began to affect operations of some key oil players in Europe.

The German Economy Was Faltering, Then Came the Coronavirus

Companies in Europe's largest economy are rushing to limit the impact of the spreading coronavirus epidemic, which hits a weakened German economy in a painful spot: the supply chains of its export-oriented manufacturers.

Canada Warns of Freight-Rail Delays of 'Many Weeks'

Canada's Transport Minister said the country's freight-rail traffic was "many, many weeks" away from a return to normal, after police dismantled a blockade by pipeline protesters that has been choking off east-west shipments.

CFOs, Ratings Firms Keep Close Eye on Liquidity, Cash Flow as Coronavirus Spreads

Businesses whose operations could be affected by the outbreak could see a downgrade to their credit ratings as a result, ratings firms said.

U.S. New Home Sales Increased in January

Purchases of newly built single-family homes increased 7.9% from the prior month to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 764,000 in January, the Commerce Department said. That was the highest rate since July 2007.

U.S. Crude-Oil Inventories Rise Less Than Expected

U.S. inventories of crude oil rose by 452,000 barrels last week, much less than what analysts had expected, and stockpiles of gasoline and other fuels declined sharply, government data showed.

Health Insurance Stocks Lose Immunity

The industry has offered some of the past decade's best investment opportunities. Now, however, the prognosis looks shaky.