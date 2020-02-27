Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsForexCryptocurrenciesCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

News Highlights: Top Global Markets News of the Day

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/27/2020 | 11:16am EST
Stocks Fall as Virus Fears Show No Signs of Easing

Global stocks slid, with the Dow industrials now 10% off their recent high, as investors braced for a drop in business activity and corporate earnings following the spread of the coronavirus. 

 
Fed Research Suggests Inflation May Be Rising Even More Slowly Than Thought

Inflation may have been lower than official measures indicated in recent decades due to difficulty measuring prices paid for consumer digital access services, according to a new paper co-authored by a senior economist at the Federal Reserve. 

 
Among the Best Performers in the Market's Rout: Chinese Stocks

Growing fears about the coronavirus epidemic have sent stocks around the world diving in February. But some regions have held up better than others. 

 
European Stocks Stumble Into a Correction

The pan-continental Stoxx Europe 600, the German DAX and London's FTSE 100 entered correction territory, as investors tried to gauge the impact of the coronavirus's spread just a week after stocks touched record highs. 

 
U.S. Durable Orders Fell Slightly in January

Demand for long-lasting factory goods declined in January, a sign manufacturing began the year on tepid footing. 

 
U.K., EU Gear Up for Thorny Post-Brexit Negotiations

The U.K. and the European Union set the stage for months of tense and highly pressured negotiations, laying out clashing approaches to their post-Brexit relationship. 

 
The Invisible Forces Exacerbating Market Swings

The rapid spread of the coronavirus outside China spurred turmoil in financial markets this week. Investors say hedging activity by options traders may have made it even worse. 

 
Virus Creates Dilemma for Europe's Public Gatherings, Open Borders

The threat of the coronavirus spreading across Europe's open borders has put authorities and others in a bind over whether to call off fashion shows, soccer games and other gatherings. 

 
European Business Confidence Rises; Italian Outbreak May Cloud

Eurozone businesses were little troubled by an outbreak of the coronavirus in China, and the measures taken to contain it, according to a monthly survey of sentiment carried out by the European Commission before the virus spread to Italy. 

 
Staying In Worked During the Stock-Market Rout. Dining Out Didn't.

This past week investors found havens in a peanut butter and bleach, but rebuffed restaurants and concert venues.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DAX -3.08% 12451.64 Delayed Quote.-3.58%
EURO / BRITISH POUND (EUR/GBP) 1.12% 0.8527 Delayed Quote.-1.04%
FTSE 100 INDEX 0.28% 7234.11 End-of-day quote.0.00%
STOXX EUROPE 600 -1.76% 391.45 Delayed Quote.-2.70%
STOXX EUROPE 600 NR -1.76% 834.32 Delayed Quote.-2.54%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Forex"
11:29aKANSAS CITY FED : Manufacturers Expect Coronavirus Hit; Manufacturing Activity Expands in February
DJ
11:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Financial Services News of the Day
DJ
11:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
11:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
11:00aGlobal Business Management Certificate Opens Enrollment
SE
10:22aNew systemic approach needed to tackle global challenges
PU
10:22aINTERNATIONAL TRADE STATISTICS : trends in fourth quarter 2019
PU
10:20aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
10:20aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
10:20aWarner returns as Sunrisers captain for IPL 2020
RE
Latest news "Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC. : U.S. airlines, hotels extend rebooking options as coronavirus spreads
2APPLE INC. : APPLE : investor vote sounds 'warning' over China app takedowns
3Virus-hit stocks shed $3 trillion; safe havens thrive
4BAYER AG : BAYER : Agrees to New Review of Monsanto Purchase
5BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO PLC : BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO : 1st Half Pretax Profit, Revenue Grew

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group