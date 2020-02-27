Stocks Fall as Virus Fears Show No Signs of Easing

Global stocks slid, with the Dow industrials now 10% off their recent high, as investors braced for a drop in business activity and corporate earnings following the spread of the coronavirus.

Fed Research Suggests Inflation May Be Rising Even More Slowly Than Thought

Inflation may have been lower than official measures indicated in recent decades due to difficulty measuring prices paid for consumer digital access services, according to a new paper co-authored by a senior economist at the Federal Reserve.

Among the Best Performers in the Market's Rout: Chinese Stocks

Growing fears about the coronavirus epidemic have sent stocks around the world diving in February. But some regions have held up better than others.

European Stocks Stumble Into a Correction

The pan-continental Stoxx Europe 600, the German DAX and London's FTSE 100 entered correction territory, as investors tried to gauge the impact of the coronavirus's spread just a week after stocks touched record highs.

U.S. Durable Orders Fell Slightly in January

Demand for long-lasting factory goods declined in January, a sign manufacturing began the year on tepid footing.

U.K., EU Gear Up for Thorny Post-Brexit Negotiations

The U.K. and the European Union set the stage for months of tense and highly pressured negotiations, laying out clashing approaches to their post-Brexit relationship.

The Invisible Forces Exacerbating Market Swings

The rapid spread of the coronavirus outside China spurred turmoil in financial markets this week. Investors say hedging activity by options traders may have made it even worse.

Virus Creates Dilemma for Europe's Public Gatherings, Open Borders

The threat of the coronavirus spreading across Europe's open borders has put authorities and others in a bind over whether to call off fashion shows, soccer games and other gatherings.

European Business Confidence Rises; Italian Outbreak May Cloud

Eurozone businesses were little troubled by an outbreak of the coronavirus in China, and the measures taken to contain it, according to a monthly survey of sentiment carried out by the European Commission before the virus spread to Italy.

Staying In Worked During the Stock-Market Rout. Dining Out Didn't.

This past week investors found havens in a peanut butter and bleach, but rebuffed restaurants and concert venues.