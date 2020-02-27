Log in
02/27/2020 | 03:16pm EST
Bets on Interest Rate Cuts Escalate

Investors have dramatically reassessed the chances that the Federal Reserve will lower interest rates as soon as next month, betting the coronavirus will force the central bank's hand. 

 
U.S. Auto Makers Start Flying in Parts as Virus Threatens Supply Chain

Auto parts shortages on everything from electronics to brake pads could soon hit North American vehicle factories due to the coronavirus outbreak. 

 
Stocks Fall as Virus Fears Show No Signs of Easing

Stocks, bond yields and oil prices slid as investors braced for a drop in business activity and corporate earnings following the spread of the coronavirus.The Dow industrials are now 10% off their recent high. 

 
Fed's Evans Says Too Soon to Say if Coronavirus Shock Needs Rate Cut

The U.S. central bank is closely monitoring the fallout from coronavirus, Chicago's Fed president said, but would look for an impact on the economy before thinking of a monetary policy response. 

 
Investors Drop Italian Bonds, Seeking Safety in German and French Debt

Investors are pulling out of Italian sovereign debt and heading for the safety offered by less indebted economies amid coronavirus fears. 

 
Supreme Court Ruling Opens Door for More 401(k) Suits

The decision 'has pretty significant ramifications for people's ability to bring lawsuits over fiduciary breaches,' one specialist in retirement-plan law said. 

 
Fed's Outstanding Repos Shrink After Thursday Interventions

The overall level of Federal Reserve temporary liquidity provided to financial markets dropped notably Thursday. 

 
Fed Research Suggests Inflation May Be Rising Even More Slowly Than Thought

Inflation may have been lower than official measures indicated in recent decades due to difficulty measuring prices paid for consumer digital access services, according to a new paper co-authored by a senior economist at the Federal Reserve. 

 
Among the Best Performers in the Market's Rout: Chinese Stocks

Growing fears about the coronavirus have sent global stocks diving in February. But some regions have held up better than others. An exchange-traded fund tracking shares in mainland China has raced past its counterparts in much of the world. 

 
European Stocks Stumble Into a Correction

The pan-continental Stoxx Europe 600, the German DAX and London's FTSE 100 entered correction territory, as investors tried to gauge the impact of the coronavirus's spread just a week after stocks touched record highs.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DAX -3.19% 12367.46 Delayed Quote.-3.58%
FTSE 100 INDEX 0.28% 7234.11 End-of-day quote.0.00%
LONDON BRENT OIL -2.71% 52 Delayed Quote.-16.85%
STOXX EUROPE 600 -3.75% 389.45 Delayed Quote.-2.70%
STOXX EUROPE 600 NR -3.65% 842.8 Delayed Quote.-2.54%
WTI -3.10% 46.88 Delayed Quote.-16.16%
