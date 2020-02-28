Log in
02/28/2020 | 05:16pm EST
Coronavirus Deals Blow to Global Business

The coronavirus has sent markets tumbling, as its ramifications to a swath of businesses and industries becomes more apparent. Here's a roundup of how the virus is affecting key industries. 

 
Fed: Will 'Act as Appropriate to Support the Economy'

Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell signaled the central bank was prepared to cut interest rates if needed. 

 
Stocks Suffer Biggest Weekly Losses Since 2008

U.S. stocks extended a punishing selloff Friday, finishing their worst week since the financial crisis with mounting investor unease about the economic fallout from the coronavirus epidemic. 

 
Treasury Yields Hit New Lows, With 10-Year Touching 1.127%

This week's rally in U.S. government bonds picked up new momentum Friday, reflecting investors' intense demand for safer assets and escalating bets that the Fed will move quickly and aggressively to cut interest rates. 

 
U.S. Oil-Rig Count Falls by One, Baker Hughes Says

The number of rigs drilling for oil in the U.S. fell by one in the past week to 678, according to oil-field services company Baker Hughes. 

 
FDA Cites Shortage of One Drug, Exposing Supply-Line Worry

Factory shutdowns across China because of the new coronavirus have exposed an uncomfortable health-care reality: Many medicines rely on raw materials that are made in that country. 

 
Jitters About Market, Virus Followed  January Bump in Income

The coronavirus and related stock-market drop made consumers anxious, though Americans started the year in a good position with incomes rising in January and inflation remaining in check. 

 
The Coronavirus Selloff Might Be Exaggerated

Bets against market volatility and an excess of confidence among investors may be amplifying the rout beyond rational calculations of the outbreak's spread. 

 
Bond Bulls Have Time in the Sun, While Fed Put Gets Roughed Up

Any expectation that the coronavirus epidemic would bypass the U.S. stock market disappeared this week. Here's a look at the week's market winners and losers. 

 
Canada Eked Out Growth in Fourth Quarter

The Canadian economy barely grew in the final three months of 2019, as declines in exports and business investment contributed to the weakest quarter of activity in over three years.

