Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsForexCryptocurrenciesCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

News Highlights: Top Global Markets News of the Day

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/01/2020 | 09:16pm EST
Economy Week Ahead: U.S. Jobs Report, Global Manufacturing Data

In the week ahead, all eyes will be on the U.S. jobs report for February, as well as global manufacturing data out Monday. 

 
The Coronavirus Is Hammering China's Economic Outlook

China's coronavirus epidemic is depressing its economic outlook, with new government readings on the manufacturing and service sectors validating informal indications that the country is struggling to get back to work. 

 
Market Technicians Think the Selloff Isn't Over

After such a bad week for stocks, the question is whether the worst is over. In the view of analysts of more technical corners of the markets, the answer is: probably not yet. 

 
Coronavirus Deals Blow to Global Business

The coronavirus has sent markets tumbling, as its ramifications to a swath of businesses and industries becomes more apparent. Here's a roundup of how the virus is affecting key industries. 

 
Fed: Will 'Act as Appropriate to Support the Economy'

Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell signaled the central bank was prepared to cut interest rates if needed to cushion the economy against the effects of a widening global slowdown. 

 
Stocks Suffer Biggest Weekly Losses Since 2008

U.S. stocks extended a punishing selloff, dragged to their worst week since the financial crisis by mounting investor unease about the economic fallout from the coronavirus epidemic. 

 
Treasury Yields Hit New Lows, With 10-Year Touching 1.127%

This week's rally in U.S. government bonds picked up new momentum Friday, reflecting investors' intense demand for safer assets and escalating bets that the Fed will move quickly and aggressively to cut interest rates. 

 
U.S. Oil-Rig Count Falls by One, Baker Hughes Says

The number of rigs drilling for oil in the U.S. fell by one in the past week to 678, according to oil-field services company Baker Hughes. 

 
FDA Cites Shortage of One Drug, Exposing Supply-Line Worry

Factory shutdowns across China because of the new coronavirus have exposed an uncomfortable health-care reality: Many medicines rely on raw materials that are made in that country. 

 
Jitters About Market, Virus Followed  January Bump in Income

The coronavirus and related stock-market drop made consumers anxious, though Americans started the year in a good position with incomes rising in January and inflation remaining in check.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BAKER HUGHES COMPANY -3.48% 16.09 Delayed Quote.-37.22%
LONDON BRENT OIL 2.19% 50.83 Delayed Quote.-19.03%
WTI 1.64% 45.725 Delayed Quote.-21.09%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Forex"
09:39pWeak Japan capex fuels recession fears as coronavirus slams activity
RE
09:33pChina Manufacturing Gauge Fell to Record Low at 40.3 in February
DJ
09:27pBOJ reassurance on coronavirus bolsters speculation of global policy action
RE
09:18pCHRIS HOHN : British hedge fund billionaire Hohn launches campaign to starve coal plants of finance
RE
09:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
09:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
09:10pCERAWeek energy conference in Houston scrapped over coronavirus worries
RE
08:47pChina factory activity dives to worst on record as coronavirus paralyses economy - PMI
RE
08:29pIrish manufacturing expands for second straight month in Feb. - PMI
RE
08:27pBOJ's Kuroda says will take steps to stabilise markets
RE
Latest news "Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1SAMSUNG C&T : Heavy receives order to build three shuttle tankers
2AMAZON.COM, INC. : AMAZON COM : confirms two employees in Italy have contracted coronavirus
3NXP SEMICONDUCTORS N.V. : NXP Semiconductors Updates First Quarter 2020 Revenue Outlook Due to Potential Impac..
4Oil bounces from multi-year lows as hopes of OPEC+ cut, stimulus offset virus impact
5CHINA INTERNATIONAL CAPITAL CORPORAT : CICC Plans to Apply for Shanghai IPO

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group