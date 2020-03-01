Economy Week Ahead: U.S. Jobs Report, Global Manufacturing Data

In the week ahead, all eyes will be on the U.S. jobs report for February, as well as global manufacturing data out Monday.

Treasury Yields Dip, Stock Markets Regain Ground

The rally in U.S. government bonds broke fresh ground, with the yield on benchmark 10-year debt briefly falling close to the 1% mark after a week of steep stock-market selloffs and escalating bets on interest-rate cuts.

China Manufacturing Gauge Fell to Record Low in February

The Caixin China manufacturing purchasing managers index fell to 40.3 in February, the lowest reading since the survey began in April 2004.

The Coronavirus Is Hammering China's Economic Outlook

China's coronavirus epidemic is depressing its economic outlook, with new government readings on the manufacturing and service sectors validating informal indications that the country is struggling to get back to work.

Market Technicians Think the Selloff Isn't Over

After such a bad week for stocks, the question is whether the worst is over. In the view of analysts of more technical corners of the markets, the answer is: probably not yet.

Microsoft, Walt Disney, Gilead Sciences: Stocks That Defined the Week

Here are seven major companies whose stocks moved on this week's news.

Coronavirus Deals Blow to Global Business

The coronavirus has sent markets tumbling, as its ramifications to a swath of businesses and industries becomes more apparent. Here's a roundup of how the virus is affecting key industries.

Fed: Will 'Act as Appropriate to Support the Economy'

Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell signaled the central bank was prepared to cut interest rates if needed to cushion the economy against the effects of a widening global slowdown.

Stocks Suffer Biggest Weekly Losses Since 2008

U.S. stocks extended a punishing selloff, dragged to their worst week since the financial crisis by mounting investor unease about the economic fallout from the coronavirus epidemic.

Treasury Yields Hit New Lows, With 10-Year Touching 1.127%

This week's rally in U.S. government bonds picked up new momentum Friday, reflecting investors' intense demand for safer assets and escalating bets that the Fed will move quickly and aggressively to cut interest rates.