News Highlights: Top Global Markets News of the Day

03/06/2020 | 07:16pm EST
Plunge in Rates Scrambles Fed's Stimulus Playbook

A dramatic decline in long-term bond yields this week is scrambling the Federal Reserve's recently updated playbook for counteracting a downturn. 

 
Coronavirus Risk Rises for U.S., Global Economies

Financial markets and economic forecasters are warning of rising risks for U.S. and world economies, which were picking up before the novel coronavirus spread from China around the globe. 

 
Bonds Extend Rally as Investors Sell Stocks

Market upheaval intensified as stocks and oil prices fell, while investors seeking shelter in haven assets pushed the yield on long-term U.S. government bonds to unprecedented levels. 

 
Coronavirus's Spread Could Complicate Corporate Anti-Bribery Efforts

Travel restrictions aimed at stemming the spread of the novel coronavirus could complicate companies' efforts to prevent bribery and other corporate misconduct, lawyers say. 

 
Fed's Rosengren: Fed Needs to Broaden Assets It Can Buy

Federal Reserve Bank of Boston President Eric Rosengren said the central bank may need to expand the types of assets it can buy to provide stimulus given the sharp and historic decline in Treasurys yields. 

 
Oil Prices Plunge After Russia-Saudi Split

Crude prices logged their worst day since the financial crisis after two of the world's biggest oil producers failed to agree on whether to reduce global supply in the face of the coronavirus's devastating effect on demand. 

 
U.S. Oil-Rig Count Rises by 4 -- Baker Hughes

The number of rigs drilling for oil in the U.S. increased by four in the latest week to 682, according to oil-field services company Baker Hughes. 

 
Fed Stores Dollars Arriving From Asia as Coronavirus Precaution

The Federal Reserve has begun holding dollars it receives from Asia before recirculating them amid concerns over the spreading coronavirus outbreak, a spokeswoman confirmed Friday. 

 
Foreign Investment Set to Fall on Coronavirus Outbreak

Businesses will likely hold back on planned investments in the countries most severely affected by the spread of the coronavirus, the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development said. 

 
Coronavirus Spread Could Halt Robust U.S. Job Gains

Employers added 273,000 jobs in February and the jobless rate was 3.5%, but the epidemic threatens to trigger a sharp pullback in hiring after the labor market showed signs of picking up earlier this year.

ChangeLast1st jan.
BAKER HUGHES COMPANY -5.19% 16.08 Delayed Quote.-32.58%
LONDON BRENT OIL -9.25% 45.51 Delayed Quote.-19.58%
US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB) 1.49% 68.539 Delayed Quote.6.88%
WTI -10.18% 41.505 Delayed Quote.-21.92%
