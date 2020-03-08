Log in
03/08/2020 | 09:16pm EDT
Oil Tumbles to New Multiyear Lows After Saudi-Russia Clash Escalates

Oil prices fell sharply to new multiyear lows as futures trading reopened Sunday evening in New York, a signal that traders fear an escalating clash between Saudi Arabia and Russia will add a flood of crude into already well supplied global energy markets. 

 
Asian Stock Markets Sell Off Early Monday

Trigger for Monday's decline by equities was Saudi Arabian state oil giant Aramco's weekend statement to buyers that it was cutting most of its prices, while preparing to boost crude output. 

 
Economy Week Ahead: Consumer-Price Data From China and the U.S.

The week will offer insights on how the U.S. and global economies are faring in the face of the coronavirus outbreak. 

 
Japan Economy Contracted Faster Than Initial Estimates in Oct-Dec

Japan's economy contracted at a faster pace than initially estimated in the October-December quarter due to weakness in spending by companies and consumers, government data showed Monday. 

 
Muddy Technical Signals Add to Stock Market's Volatile Stretch

Stocks are bouncing around a closely watched trend line, one of many conflicting signals vexing investors trying to gauge where major indexes might go next after several days of unruly trading. 

 
Europe Braces for Economic Impact of Italy's Lockdown

Italy's quarantine and the prospect of other European countries following Rome's move will challenge politicians and policy makers like no postwar financial shock. 

 
Coronavirus Epidemic Exacerbates Metals Glut

With factories closed and the movement of people and freight restricted to slow the spread of the new coronavirus, China's demand for steel and aluminum has plummeted. 

 
Companies That Got Out of China Before Coronavirus Are Still Tangled in Its Supply Chains

The epidemic has revealed a central problem for the global manufacturing industry: China's shadow has grown so long that even companies that have moved on can't wriggle free of the country's grip on supply networks. 

 
Coronavirus Turmoil Takes Toll on Short-Term Lending

Banks and other firms are growing cautious operating in short-term markets, a sign of the financial stress brought on by the coronavirus epidemic. 

 
Saudis Instigate Oil-Price Clash With Russia

Oil prices crashed to their lowest levels since 2016 after Saudi Arabian state oil giant Aramco said it plans to cut prices, a move that escalates the kingdom's clash with Russia and threatens to unleash a torrent of crude into well-supplied energy markets.

