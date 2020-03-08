Oil Price Declines Roil Global Markets

Oil prices tumbled by roughly 20% on the prospect of a Saudi-led energy glut, hammering global shares and fueling a fresh surge in demand for Treasurys and other safe assets. U.S. stock futures fell by the maximum 5% allowed in a single session.

Economy Week Ahead: Consumer-Price Data From China and the U.S.

The week will offer insights on how the U.S. and global economies are faring in the face of the coronavirus outbreak.

Japan Economy Contracted Faster Than Initial Estimates in Oct-Dec

Japan's economy contracted at a faster pace than initially estimated in the October-December quarter due to weakness in spending by companies and consumers, government data showed Monday.

Muddy Technical Signals Add to Stock Market's Volatile Stretch

Stocks are bouncing around a closely watched trend line, one of many conflicting signals vexing investors trying to gauge where major indexes might go next after several days of unruly trading.

Europe Braces for Economic Impact of Italy's Lockdown

Italy's quarantine and the prospect of other European countries following Rome's move will challenge politicians and policy makers like no postwar financial shock.

Coronavirus Epidemic Exacerbates Metals Glut

With factories closed and the movement of people and freight restricted to slow the spread of the new coronavirus, China's demand for steel and aluminum has plummeted.

Companies That Got Out of China Before Coronavirus Are Still Tangled in Its Supply Chains

The epidemic has revealed a central problem for the global manufacturing industry: China's shadow has grown so long that even companies that have moved on can't wriggle free of the country's grip on supply networks.

Coronavirus Turmoil Takes Toll on Short-Term Lending

Banks and other firms are growing cautious operating in short-term markets, a sign of the financial stress brought on by the coronavirus epidemic.

Saudis Instigate Oil-Price Clash With Russia

Oil prices crashed to their lowest levels since 2016 after Saudi Arabian state oil giant Aramco said it plans to cut prices, a move that escalates the kingdom's clash with Russia and threatens to unleash a torrent of crude into well-supplied energy markets.

Wall Street and White House Diverge on Coronavirus

Two starkly different views on the ability to contain the crisis add to a sense of anxiety as the number of cases grows in the U.S.