Global Markets Rocked as Crude Fight Sends Oil Prices Plunging

Oil prices fell by more than 25% on the prospect of a Saudi-led energy glut, hammering global shares and fueling a surge in demand for Treasurys, sending the yield on the benchmark 10-year note briefly below 0.5%.

Saudis Instigate Oil-Price Clash With Russia

Oil prices crashed to their lowest levels since 2016 after Saudi Arabian state oil giant Aramco said it plans to cut prices, a move that escalates the kingdom's clash with Russia and threatens to unleash a torrent of crude into well-supplied energy markets.

Economy Week Ahead: Consumer-Price Data From China and the U.S.

The week will offer insights on how the U.S. and global economies are faring in the face of the coronavirus outbreak.

China's Exports Plunge Amid Coronavirus Epidemic

China's exports and imports tumbled in the first two months of the year, as the coronavirus epidemic and measures to contain its spread disrupted production and shipment while hitting global supply chains.

Europe Braces for Economic Impact of Italy's Lockdown

Italy's quarantine and the prospect of other European countries following Rome's move will challenge politicians and policy makers like no postwar financial shock.

Japan Economy Contracted Faster Than Initial Estimates in Oct-Dec

Japan's economy contracted at a faster pace than initially estimated in the October-December quarter due to weakness in spending by companies and consumers, government data showed Monday.

Central Banks Have Lost Firepower, Kaufman Says

An interview with economist Henry Kaufman, whose declarations on the markets made Wall Street shudder in the 1970s and early 1980s.

Muddy Technical Signals Add to Stock Market's Volatile Stretch

Stocks are bouncing around a closely watched trend line, one of many conflicting signals vexing investors trying to gauge where major indexes might go next after several days of unruly trading.

Coronavirus Epidemic Exacerbates Metals Glut

With factories closed and the movement of people and freight restricted to slow the spread of the new coronavirus, China's demand for steel and aluminum has plummeted.

Companies That Got Out of China Before Coronavirus Are Still Tangled in Its Supply Chains

The epidemic has revealed a central problem for the global manufacturing industry: China's shadow has grown so long that even companies that have moved on can't wriggle free of the country's grip on supply networks.