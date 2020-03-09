Log in
News Highlights : Top Global Markets News of the Day

03/09/2020 | 03:16pm EDT
Free Fall in Oil Sends Shudders Through Markets

U.S. stocks fell hard Monday, pushing major indexes closer to bear-market territory as a price war for oil and coronavirus fallout frightened investors. The Dow recently fell around 2,000 points. 

 
Virus Clouds China's Prospects to Meet U.S. Trade Commitments

The spread of the coronavirus and related economic uncertainty is threatening to undermine the "phase one" trade agreement that the Trump administration signed with its Chinese counterparts less than two months ago. 

 
Trump, White House Officials to Discuss Economic Response Plan

White House officials plan to hold a high-level meeting with President Trump Monday afternoon to present him with a menu of potential fiscal-policy responses to combat the spreading coronavirus. 

 
Fear Gauge Jumps to Highest Level Since Financial Crisis

Investors are gearing up for a prolonged period of volatility after two of the most punishing weeks for U.S. stocks in recent memory. 

 
Bank Stocks Plunge Along With Oil

Shares of global and U.S. banks plummeted Monday after a collapse in oil prices sparked fears that financial institutions, already struggling with falling interest rates, could be in for trouble. 

 
Offshore Oil Sector Slammed By Price Plunge, Coronavirus Fears

Share prices in the embattled offshore oil sector crashed Monday as oil prices tumbled, making offshore drilling unviable for an industry already dealing with sluggish demand and lower-cost competition. 

 
Fed Turns to Crisis-Era Playbook

The central bank took an initial step to keep short-term funding markets operating by boosting the size of lending operations, shelving plans to reduce those offerings. 

 
Crude Prices Collapse After Saudi Pledge to Boost Output

Oil prices lost a fifth of their value, a historic fall, as a clash between oil giants Saudi Arabia and Russia threatened to flood a world already hobbled by the coronavirus outbreak with a glut of crude. 

 
Big Oil's Big Dividends Are Under Threat

The only thing major oil companies can do amid plunging prices for their key commodity is to make spending cuts. If the oil price stays around $35 a barrel, even their dividends may not be spared. 

 
Stock-Buyback Plans Shrink

U.S. corporations have laid plans for stock buybacks so far in 2020 at their slowest pace in three years, undermining a pillar of support for stocks at a time of heightened volatility.

Latest news "Economy & Forex"
03:30pMoney markets wary, not yet flashing red as Fed offers tonic
RE
03:24pEyeing rebound, Canadian province Alberta instead hit by oil price crash
RE
03:24pTrump to meet with economic advisers as coronavirus pummels markets
RE
03:24pWhite House under pressure to boost coronavirus fight as stocks plunge
RE
03:24pNew York state coronavirus cases hits 142, governor says
RE
03:22pU.S. UNIVERSITIES SHOULD CURTAIL STUDY ABROAD DURING CORONAVIRUS : Cdc
RE
03:17pCoronavirus fears, oil price plunge pummel world stocks
RE
03:16pCoronavirus fears, oil price plunge pummel world stocks
RE
DJ
03:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
