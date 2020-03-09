Log in
03/09/2020
Free Fall in Oil Sinks Stocks Closer to a Bear Market

U.S. stocks careened lower, with the Dow industrials, S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite all down roughly 19% from records set this year. The selling was heavy across markets and geographies, with investors seeking shelter in government bonds, sending Treasury yields to lows. 

 
Survey Finds Modest Awareness Of Fed's Recent Rate Cut

Just over a third of Americans were aware the Federal Reserve cut interest rates on an emergency basis last week to help protect the U.S. economy from the uncertainty and risks generated by the coronavirus. 

 
Virus Clouds China's Prospects to Meet U.S. Trade Commitments

The spread of the coronavirus and related economic uncertainty is threatening to undermine the "phase one" trade agreement that the Trump administration signed with its Chinese counterparts less than two months ago. 

 
Trump, White House Officials to Discuss Economic Response Plan

White House officials plan to hold a high-level meeting with President Trump Monday afternoon to present him with a menu of potential fiscal-policy responses to combat the spreading coronavirus. 

 
Fear Gauge Jumps to Highest Level Since Financial Crisis

Investors are gearing up for a prolonged period of volatility after two of the most punishing weeks for U.S. stocks in recent memory. 

 
Bank Stocks Plunge Along With Oil

Shares of global and U.S. banks plummeted after a collapse in oil prices sparked fears that financial institutions, already struggling with falling interest rates, could be in for trouble. 

 
Oil Prices Collapse After Saudi Pledge to Boost Output

Oil prices lost a fifth of their value, a historic fall, as a clash between oil giants Saudi Arabia and Russia threatened to flood a world already hobbled by the coronavirus outbreak with a glut of crude. 

 
Offshore Oil Sector Slammed By Price Plunge, Coronavirus Fears

Share prices in the embattled offshore oil sector crashed Monday as oil prices tumbled, making offshore drilling unviable for an industry already dealing with sluggish demand and lower-cost competition. 

 
Fed's Crisis-Era Playbook Could Guide Response

The central bank took an initial step to keep short-term funding markets operating by boosting the size of lending operations, shelving plans to reduce those offerings. 

 
Big Oil's Big Dividends Are Under Threat

The only thing major oil companies can do amid plunging prices for their key commodity is to make spending cuts. If the oil price stays around $35 a barrel, even their dividends may not be spared.

