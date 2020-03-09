Log in
News Highlights: Top Global Markets News of the Day

03/09/2020 | 09:16pm EDT
Free Fall in Oil Sinks Stocks Closer to a Bear Market

U.S. stocks careened lower, with the Dow industrials, S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite all down roughly 19% from records set this year. The selling was heavy across markets and geographies, with investors seeking shelter in government bonds, sending Treasury yields to lows. 

 
Trump to Propose Steps to Ease Economic Fallout From Coronavirus

President Trump said the administration would discuss with Congress several measures to ease the economic pain inflicted by the coronavirus, including a possible payroll-tax cut and help for hourly wage earners. 

 
Survey Finds Modest Awareness Of Fed's Recent Rate Cut

Just over a third of Americans were aware the Federal Reserve cut interest rates on an emergency basis last week to help protect the U.S. economy from the uncertainty and risks generated by the coronavirus. 

 
Virus Clouds China's Prospects to Meet U.S. Trade Commitments

The spread of the coronavirus and related economic uncertainty is threatening to undermine the "phase one" trade agreement that the Trump administration signed with its Chinese counterparts less than two months ago. 

 
Bank Stocks Plunge Along With Oil

Shares of global and U.S. banks plummeted after a collapse in oil prices sparked fears that financial institutions, already struggling with falling interest rates, could be in for trouble. 

 
Big Oil's Big Dividends Are Under Threat

The only thing major oil companies can do amid plunging prices for their key commodity is to make spending cuts. If the oil price stays around $35 a barrel, even their dividends may not be spared. 

 
Offshore Oil Sector Slammed By Price Plunge, Coronavirus Fears

Share prices in the embattled offshore oil sector crashed Monday as oil prices tumbled, making offshore drilling unviable for an industry already dealing with sluggish demand and lower-cost competition. 

 
Fear Gauge Jumps to Highest Level Since Financial Crisis

Investors are gearing up for a prolonged period of volatility after two of the most punishing weeks for U.S. stocks in recent memory. 

 
Consumer Financial Protection Bureau Proposes Whistleblower Award Program

The agency, which was created to protect consumers from abusive financial services practices, said on Friday it has submitted the proposal to the U.S. Congress and that the proposed program would incentivize employees to report wrongdoing, especially those related to fair-lending practices. 

 
Oil Prices Collapse After Saudi Pledge to Boost Output

Oil prices lost a fifth of their value, a historic fall, as a clash between oil giants Saudi Arabia and Russia threatened to flood a world already hobbled by the coronavirus outbreak with a glut of crude.

