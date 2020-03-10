Global Selloff Moderates

International markets regained some poise after Monday's bruising selloff, with American stock futures gaining 2%, as investors welcomed the prospect of new U.S. tax cuts and other measures to counter the economic pain caused by the novel coronavirus.

China Consumer Inflation Eased Slightly in February

China's consumer inflation moderated slightly in February, after hitting its highest level in more than eight years in January, as nonfood prices eased.

Trump to Propose Steps to Ease Economic Fallout From Coronavirus

President Trump said the administration would discuss with Congress several measures to ease the economic pain inflicted by the coronavirus, including a possible payroll-tax cut and help for hourly wage earners.

RBNZ Says Other Options If Interest Rate Ammunition Runs Out

The Reserve Bank of New Zealand says it has several other tools with which to influence the economy if it runs out of interest-rate ammunition.

Survey Finds Modest Awareness Of Fed's Recent Rate Cut

Just over a third of Americans were aware the Federal Reserve cut interest rates on an emergency basis last week to help protect the U.S. economy from the uncertainty and risks generated by the coronavirus.

Virus Clouds China's Prospects to Meet U.S. Trade Commitments

The spread of the coronavirus and related economic uncertainty is threatening to undermine the "phase one" trade agreement that the Trump administration signed with its Chinese counterparts less than two months ago.

Bank Stocks Plunge Along With Oil

Shares of global and U.S. banks plummeted after a collapse in oil prices sparked fears that financial institutions, already struggling with falling interest rates, could be in for trouble.

Big Oil's Big Dividends Are Under Threat

The only thing major oil companies can do amid plunging prices for their key commodity is to make spending cuts. If the oil price stays around $35 a barrel, even their dividends may not be spared.

Offshore Oil Sector Slammed By Price Plunge, Coronavirus Fears

Share prices in the embattled offshore oil sector crashed Monday as oil prices tumbled, making offshore drilling unviable for an industry already dealing with sluggish demand and lower-cost competition.

Fear Gauge Jumps to Highest Level Since Financial Crisis

Investors are gearing up for a prolonged period of volatility after two of the most punishing weeks for U.S. stocks in recent memory.