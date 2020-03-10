Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

News Highlights : Top Global Markets News of the Day

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/10/2020 | 03:16am EDT
Stocks Revive After Dow's Worst Day in 12 Years

International markets regained ground after a bruising selloff, with American stock futures gaining more than 3%, as investors welcomed the prospect of new U.S. tax cuts and other measures to counter the coronavirus pain. 

 
Trump to Propose Steps to Ease Economic Fallout From Coronavirus

President Trump said the administration would discuss with Congress several measures to ease the economic pain inflicted by the coronavirus, including a possible payroll-tax cut and help for hourly wage earners. 

 
Virus Clouds China's Prospects to Meet U.S. Trade Commitments

The spread of the coronavirus and related economic uncertainty is threatening to undermine the "phase one" trade agreement that the Trump administration signed with its Chinese counterparts less than two months ago. 

 
Coronavirus Sends Food Prices Soaring in China, as Producer Prices Slump

Falling prices for industrial wholesale goods combined with consumer food inflation at a decade high present Chinese policy makers with a worsening dilemma as the coronavirus continues to freeze economic activity in China and around the world. 

 
BOJ Gov Kuroda: Will Consider Impact of Strong Yen on Economy, Prices When Making Policy

Bank of Japan Gov. Haruhiko Kuroda has voiced caution against the potential effects of the yen's appreciation on the Japanese economy. 

 
RBNZ Says Other Options If Interest Rate Ammunition Runs Out

The Reserve Bank of New Zealand says it has several other tools with which to influence the economy if it runs out of interest-rate ammunition. 

 
Fear Gauge Jumps to Highest Level Since Financial Crisis

Investors are gearing up for a prolonged period of volatility after two of the most punishing weeks for U.S. stocks in recent memory. 

 
Survey Finds Modest Awareness Of Fed's Recent Rate Cut

Just over a third of Americans were aware the Federal Reserve cut interest rates on an emergency basis last week to help protect the U.S. economy from the uncertainty and risks generated by the coronavirus. 

 
Bank Stocks Plunge Along With Oil

Shares of global and U.S. banks plummeted after a collapse in oil prices sparked fears that financial institutions, already struggling with falling interest rates, could be in for trouble. 

 
Big Oil's Big Dividends Are Under Threat

The only thing major oil companies can do amid plunging prices for their key commodity is to make spending cuts. If the oil price stays around $35 a barrel, even their dividends may not be spared.

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
03:39aEXCLUSIVE : Japan plans to spend $4.1 billion on coronavirus measures, sources say
RE
03:37aCoronavirus wipes out British business confidence bounce - IoD survey
RE
03:37aStorms and coronavirus kept shoppers at home in February
RE
03:30aIfo head says coronavirus will spark recession in Germany - SWR broadcaster
RE
03:21aAirlines suspend flights due to coronavirus outbreak
RE
03:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
03:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
03:12aAsian shares emerge from rout as stimulus hopes calm panic
RE
03:10aAsian shares emerge from rout as stimulus hopes calm panic
RE
03:10aCoronavirus Sends Food Prices Soaring in China, as Producer Prices Slump
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Boeing shares plunge on coronavirus, 737 MAX wiring bundle setback
2WTI : Canada Vows Response to Crude-Oil Blow
3HSBC HOLDINGS PLC : HSBC : Latest on the spread of coronavirus around the world
4TESLA, INC. : TESLA PLANS TO EXPAND CAR PARTS PRODUCTION CAPACITY IN SHANGHAI: government document
5BOC AVIATION LIMITED : BOC AVIATION : to Buy 22 Boeing 787-8 Jets

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group