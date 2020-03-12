U.S. Stocks Tumble, Extending Market Rout

The selloff that plunged stocks into a bear market continued at a furious pace Thursday, as fear over the impact of coronavirus roiled markets around the world.

Markets Shudder Despite ECB Virus Package

Markets found little solace in the European Central Bank's moves to protect the economy from the impact of the pandemic, with European stocks falling 10%, adding to investor worries that the selloff is creating paralysis in the world financial system.

WSJ Survey: Coronavirus to Trigger U.S. Economic Contraction in Second Quarter

Economists sharply cut forecasts for the U.S. economy this year, predicting it in the second quarter and raising expectations for a recession as around the world.

Oil Markets Point to a Lasting Glut of Crude

Twin shocks-the coronavirus pandemic and the breakdown of Russia's partnership with the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries-threaten to flood the market with cheap oil at a time when demand is falling.

Even Gold Takes a Beating as Broad Market Rout Intensifies

Gold prices fell sharply, a worrisome development for some analysts who are concerned that investors are being forced to sell many assets to raise cash.

House to Vote on Virus Aid Bill Amid Talks With Trump Administration

House Democrats and the Trump administration rushed to put together a bipartisan deal aimed at shielding Americans from the economic consequences of the coronavirus pandemic, as the House prepared to vote on a bill ahead of a planned recess.

U.S. Producer Prices Fell in February

The producer-price index was down a seasonally adjusted 0.6% in February compared with January, when the index rose 0.5%. Economists surveyed expected a 0.1% decline in February.

Overall Fed Temporary Liquidity Rises to $283.1 Billion

The Federal Reserve Bank of New York saw massive demand for its short-term loans from banks Thursday, leading it to provide markets the biggest amount of short-term liquidity so far this year.

NYSE Braces for Coronavirus With Potential Trading Floor Closing

Some on Wall Street are worried that the New York Stock Exchange's plan could lead to trading disruptions when markets are already fragile.

Tightened Borders Re-Emerge in Fight Against Coronavirus Pandemic

As the new coronavirus jumped from country to country in recent weeks, the responses of their governments to the pandemic have highlighted how much national borders still matter.