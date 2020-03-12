Global Selloff Extends in Asia

Stocks tumbled in Asia on Friday and S&P 500 equity futures declined, after a pandemic-fueled rout pushed U.S. stocks to their worst single-day losses since 1987.

Companies Weigh Currency-Hedging Strategies Amid Coronavirus Market Turmoil

Finance chiefs are reviewing currency-hedging strategies to manage liquidity as widespread volatility spurred by the coronavirus pandemic spills over into foreign-exchange markets.

Muni Bonds Plummet as Few Markets Are Immune From Selloff

Municipal-bond prices plunged to record lows as investors worry that the coronavirus will drag down even stable investments.

Bitcoin Falls Sharply as Crypto Gets Caught in Global Selloff

Bitcoin was trading at $7,340 around 6 a.m. ET Thursday. About 45 minutes later, it bottomed out at $5,678, a loss of nearly 23%.

Economists See Rising Risks Of Recession World-Wide

The U.S. and world economies look increasingly likely to slip into recession as expanding swaths of commerce shut down and the Dow Jones Industrial Average suffered its worst day since 1987 amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Bank of Canada to Expand Liquidity Operations

The central bank said it was broadening its programs aimed at ensuring there is enough cash in the country's financial system as the benchmark stock index posted one of its biggest one-day declines in decades.

Coronavirus Whipsaws Treasury Yields, Investors Sell Corporate Bonds

The coronavirus continued to send shock waves through debt markets, prompting sharp swings in Treasury yields and more selling in corporate bonds.

Will Christine Lagarde Do Whatever It Takes?

Perhaps every global crisis is destined to be punctuated by the head of the European Central Bank making a big policy blunder. If so, Christine Lagarde just came very close to hers.

Fed to Inject $1.5 Trillion in Bid to Prevent 'Unusual Disruptions' in Markets

The Federal Reserve said it would make vast sums of short-term loans available on Wall Street and purchase Treasury securities in a coronavirus-related response aimed at preventing ominous trading conditions from creating a sharper economic contraction.

U.S. Travel Ban Is Expected to Snarl Trans-Atlantic Airfreight

The 30-day ban on some travel from Europe could have a significant impact on the movement of trans-Atlantic cargo flown in the bellies of passenger planes, driving up shipping rates and crimping airfreight capacity.