Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

News Highlights: Top Global Markets News of the Day

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/12/2020 | 11:16pm EDT
Global Selloff Extends in Asia

Stocks tumbled in Asia on Friday and S&P 500 equity futures declined, after a pandemic-fueled rout pushed U.S. stocks to their worst single-day losses since 1987. 

 
Companies Weigh Currency-Hedging Strategies Amid Coronavirus Market Turmoil

Finance chiefs are reviewing currency-hedging strategies to manage liquidity as widespread volatility spurred by the coronavirus pandemic spills over into foreign-exchange markets. 

 
Muni Bonds Plummet as Few Markets Are Immune From Selloff

Municipal-bond prices plunged to record lows as investors worry that the coronavirus will drag down even stable investments. 

 
Bitcoin Falls Sharply as Crypto Gets Caught in Global Selloff

Bitcoin was trading at $7,340 around 6 a.m. ET Thursday. About 45 minutes later, it bottomed out at $5,678, a loss of nearly 23%. 

 
Economists See Rising Risks Of Recession World-Wide

The U.S. and world economies look increasingly likely to slip into recession as expanding swaths of commerce shut down and the Dow Jones Industrial Average suffered its worst day since 1987 amid the coronavirus pandemic. 

 
Bank of Canada to Expand Liquidity Operations

The central bank said it was broadening its programs aimed at ensuring there is enough cash in the country's financial system as the benchmark stock index posted one of its biggest one-day declines in decades. 

 
Coronavirus Whipsaws Treasury Yields, Investors Sell Corporate Bonds

The coronavirus continued to send shock waves through debt markets, prompting sharp swings in Treasury yields and more selling in corporate bonds. 

 
Will Christine Lagarde Do Whatever It Takes?

Perhaps every global crisis is destined to be punctuated by the head of the European Central Bank making a big policy blunder. If so, Christine Lagarde just came very close to hers. 

 
Fed to Inject $1.5 Trillion in Bid to Prevent 'Unusual Disruptions' in Markets

The Federal Reserve said it would make vast sums of short-term loans available on Wall Street and purchase Treasury securities in a coronavirus-related response aimed at preventing ominous trading conditions from creating a sharper economic contraction. 

 
U.S. Travel Ban Is Expected to Snarl Trans-Atlantic Airfreight

The 30-day ban on some travel from Europe could have a significant impact on the movement of trans-Atlantic cargo flown in the bellies of passenger planes, driving up shipping rates and crimping airfreight capacity.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DJ INDUSTRIAL -9.99% 21200.62 Delayed Quote.-17.47%
NASDAQ 100 -9.27% 7263.652714 Delayed Quote.-4.13%
NASDAQ COMP. -9.43% 7201.801786 Delayed Quote.-7.00%
S&P 500 -9.51% 2480.64 Delayed Quote.-23.22%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
12:07aG7 deputies had call Thursday night about virus impact - Japanese official
RE
12:06aMalaysia's January factory output rises 0.6% year-on-year, slows from December
RE
03/12Travel industry under siege as coronavirus contagion grows
RE
03/12Japan regulators mull on-site monitoring to push shift from Libor, document shows
RE
03/12New Zealand Should Speed Up Infrastructure Spending, Think Tank Says
DJ
03/12South Korea reports more recoveries than coronavirus cases for the first time
RE
03/12China's coronavirus centre of Wuhan sees single-digit new cases for second day
RE
03/12South Korea reports more recoveries than coronavirus cases for the first time
RE
03/12Stocks crash as pandemic panic sweeps markets
RE
03/12Stocks crash as pandemic panic sweeps markets
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1PALLADIUM : Wall Street sell-off batters bitcoin, pounds palladium as investors go to cash
2LONDON BRENT OIL : LONDON BRENT OIL : Brent crude set for worst week since 1991 as oil falls a third day
3SPARK ENERGY, INC. : SPARK ENERGY : Appoints Keith Maxwell as Interim CEO
4APPLE INC. : APPLE : says reopening all its branded stores in China
5FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES : FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES : Ford takes aim at Jeep with new Bronco SUVs
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group