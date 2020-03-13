Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

News Highlights: Top Global Markets News of the Day

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/13/2020 | 01:16am EDT
Global Selloff Extends in Asia

Stocks tumbled in Asia on Friday and S&P 500 equity futures declined, after a pandemic-fueled rout pushed U.S. stocks to their worst single-day losses since 1987. 

 
Companies Weigh Currency-Hedging Strategies Amid Coronavirus Market Turmoil

Finance chiefs are reviewing currency-hedging strategies to manage liquidity as widespread volatility spurred by the coronavirus pandemic spills over into foreign-exchange markets. 

 
Southeast Asian Shares Tank

Southeast Asian shares plunged Friday, triggering automatic trading halts in the region's largest nations amid mounting fears that the coronavirus pandemic will leave a deep mark on their economies and companies. 

 
Muni Bonds Plummet as Few Markets Are Immune From Selloff

Municipal-bond prices plunged to record lows as investors worry that the coronavirus will drag down even stable investments. 

 
Bitcoin Falls Sharply as Crypto Gets Caught in Global Selloff

Bitcoin was trading at $7,340 around 6 a.m. ET Thursday. About 45 minutes later, it bottomed out at $5,678, a loss of nearly 23%. 

 
Economists See Rising Risks of Recession World-Wide

The U.S. and world economies look increasingly likely to slip into recession as expanding swaths of commerce shut down and the Dow Jones Industrial Average suffered its worst day since 1987 amid the coronavirus pandemic. 

 
Bank of Canada to Expand Liquidity Operations

The central bank said it was broadening its programs aimed at ensuring there is enough cash in the country's financial system as the benchmark stock index posted one of its biggest one-day declines in decades. 

 
Coronavirus Whipsaws Treasury Yields, Investors Sell Corporate Bonds

The coronavirus continued to send shock waves through debt markets, prompting sharp swings in Treasury yields and more selling in corporate bonds. 

 
Will Christine Lagarde Do Whatever It Takes?

Perhaps every global crisis is destined to be punctuated by the head of the European Central Bank making a big policy blunder. If so, Christine Lagarde just came very close to hers. 

 
Fed to Inject $1.5 Trillion in Bid to Prevent 'Unusual Disruptions' in Markets

The Federal Reserve said it would make vast sums of short-term loans available on Wall Street and purchase Treasury securities in a coronavirus-related response aimed at preventing ominous trading conditions from creating a sharper economic contraction.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DJ INDUSTRIAL -9.99% 21200.62 Delayed Quote.-17.47%
NASDAQ 100 -9.27% 7263.652714 Delayed Quote.-4.13%
NASDAQ COMP. -9.43% 7201.801786 Delayed Quote.-7.00%
S&P 500 -9.51% 2480.64 Delayed Quote.-23.22%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
01:42aStarbucks to invest $130 million for roasting plant in China's Kunshan
RE
01:39aSouth Korean president holds meeting with central bank, finance minister officials amid virus worries
RE
01:35aTravel industry under siege as coronavirus contagion grows
RE
01:35aTravel industry under siege as coronavirus contagion grows
RE
01:33aChina's coronavirus epicenter of Wuhan sees single-digit new cases for second day
RE
01:33aHong Kong records fourth coronavirus-related death - hospital spokeswoman
RE
01:33aSingapore to bar recent visitors to Italy, Spain, Germany, France
RE
01:20aSoutheast Asia stocks poised for worst week in over a decade as virus panic worsens
RE
01:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
01:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1HSBC HOLDINGS PLC : HSBC : Latest on the spread of coronavirus around the world
2LONDON BRENT OIL : LONDON BRENT OIL : Brent crude set for worst week since 1991 as oil falls a third day
3PALLADIUM : Wall Street sell-off batters bitcoin, pounds palladium as investors go to cash
4SLACK TECHNOLOGIES, INC. : SLACK TECHNOLOGIES : , Broadcom Among Tech Companies Seeing Mixed Coronavirus Impac..
5APPLE INC. : APPLE : says reopening all its branded stores in China

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group