News Highlights : Top Global Markets News of the Day

03/13/2020 | 01:16pm EDT
Stocks' Rally Fades as Haywire Week Continues

A Friday rally in U.S. stocks fizzled by midday, continuing a haywire period on Wall Street that dragged major indexes toward one of the worst weeks in the stock market's history. 

 
Fed Accelerates Treasury Purchases to Address Market Strains

The purchases are intended to address highly unusual disruptions in the market for Treasury securities associated with the coronavirus outbreak, the New York Fed said. 

 
The Refi Boom Is Rattling Mortgage-Bond Investors

Investors have been dumping mortgage bonds at a rapid clip, as interest rates plunge on concerns about the coronavirus pandemic and spur a flurry of refinancings that is creating bottlenecks through the mortgage system. 

 
U.S., Europe Scramble to Respond to Spreading Virus as Cases in Asia Abate

The fast-spreading novel coronavirus continued to throw much of North America and Europe into disarray, as schools closed and more major sporting events were postponed, even as new cases abated in Asia's worst-hit countries. 

 
Countries Curb Short Selling to Stem Steep Market Drops

To stabilize markets, which have swung wildly in recent days, some countries have started to curb short selling, where traders bet a stock will fall. 

 
Mnuchin Says U.S. Businesses Will Have Access to Liquidity

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said U.S. officials are committed to ensuring that financial firms and businesses facing disruptions related to the coronavirus have access to liquidity. 

 
U.S. Consumers Increasingly Rattled by Coronavirus Fears

Consumer views on the economy slipped in early March, from the four weeks ending Feb. 25. 

 
ECB Tries to Calm Investors Nerves Over Debt

A day after remarks by European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde helped send global markets reeling, the central bank scrambled to reassure investors that it would support countries such as Italy if their debt came under heavy selling pressure during the coronavirus outbreak 

 
Coronavirus-Driven Rate-Cutting Is Less Likely in Japan

The Bank of Japan is hesitant to join the Fed and other central banks in cutting interest rates because its target is already below zero, and it wants to focus on supporting companies affected by the novel coronavirus, people familiar with its thinking say.

