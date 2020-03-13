Trump Declares National Emergency to Confront Coronavirus

President Trump declared a national emergency over the coronavirus pandemic, a move that he said would free up billions in assistance to states and give him additional authority as the rapidly spreading virus upends life across the country.

Stocks Jump 9% as Haywire Week Concludes

Investors braved a whiplash week for the stock market that landed major indexes in a bear market for the first time in 11 years, as fears about the coronavirus's effect on people and business swelled.

U.S. Policy Makers Weigh Next Stage of Stimulus

U.S. policy makers are contemplating a significant fiscal stimulus to protect businesses and consumers from the economic disruptions caused by the coronavirus epidemic.

Bank of Canada Cuts Rates by Half Percentage Point

The central bank executed an emergency half-percentage-point rate cut Friday, saying the coronavirus pandemic will have serious consequences.

Fed Accelerates Treasury Purchases to Address Market Strains

The purchases are intended to address highly unusual disruptions in the market for Treasury securities stemming from the pandemic, the New York Fed said.

The Refi Boom Is Rattling Mortgage-Bond Investors

Investors have been dumping mortgage bonds at a rapid clip, as interest rates plunge on concerns about the coronavirus pandemic and spur a flurry of refinancings that is creating bottlenecks through the mortgage system.

Countries Curb Short Selling to Stem Steep Market Drops

To stabilize markets, which have swung wildly in recent days, some countries have started to curb short selling, where traders bet a stock will fall.

Mnuchin Says U.S. Businesses Will Have Access to Liquidity

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said U.S. officials are committed to ensuring that financial firms and businesses facing disruptions related to the coronavirus have access to liquidity.

U.S. Consumers Increasingly Rattled by Coronavirus Fears

Consumer views on the economy slipped in early March, from the four weeks ending Feb. 25.

ECB Tries to Calm Investors Nerves Over Debt

A day after remarks by European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde helped send global markets reeling, the central bank scrambled to reassure investors that it would support countries such as Italy if their debt came under heavy selling pressure during the coronavirus outbreak