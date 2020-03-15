Fed Slashes Rates to Fight Coronavirus Slowdown

The Federal Reserve lowered its benchmark interest rate to a range of 0% to 0.25% and said it would buy $700 billion in Treasury and mortgage-backed securities in an aggressive bid to prevent market disruptions from aggravating what is likely to be a severe slowdown from the coronavirus pandemic.

Stock Futures Slide After Fed Slashes Rates

Stock futures slid at the open of trading after the Federal Reserve slashed its benchmark interest rate to near zero, a sign that investors remain worried that the coronavirus will fuel a recession even with borrowing costs dropping.

Fed Takes Emergency Actions as Virus Pushes Economy Toward Recession

The Federal Reserve cut its benchmark interest rate to near zero and unleashed an aggressive set of additional moves aimed at stabilizing markets as the new coronavirus pushed the U.S. economy toward a recession.

Biggest U.S. Banks Halt Buybacks to Free Up Capital for Coronavirus

The biggest U.S. banks put share buybacks on hold and pledged to put their capital to use helping consumers and businesses struggling with the rapid economic slowdown caused by the novel coronavirus outbreak.

Fed, Regulators Prepare Steps to Encourage Banks to Keep Lending, People Say

The Federal Reserve and other regulators are preparing measures to encourage banks to continue lending to companies and households affected by the coronavirus, according to people familiar with the matter.

Coronavirus Measures Put New Limits on Daily Life

People around the world were adjusting to the reality of life amid the coronavirus pandemic, as tighter restrictions constrained travel, shopping, elections and even religious services.

Oil-Price Crash Raises Risk for Banks, Commodity Traders

An important corner of trade finance is becoming riskier for banks and traders dealing with fallout from the coronavirus-inspired market rout and the recent crash in oil prices.

After a Long Fall in Oil Prices, a Crash

With U.S. crude futures back down near $30 a barrel, oil's plunge has eroded hundreds of billions of dollars in market value from producers globally and fueled speculation about bankruptcies and mergers.

China's Markets Still Aren't Immune to the Coronavirus

While Italy has locked down its country, and sports events in the U.S. are being canceled, business in China is slowly getting back to normal.This may be one reason why Chinese markets have been resilient.

For Airlines, a Week That Went From Bad to Worse

Airlines around the globe are now fighting for survival as they confront an array of limits on air travel due to the novel coronavirus.