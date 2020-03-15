Fed Slashes Rates to Fight Coronavirus Slowdown

The Federal Reserve lowered its benchmark interest rate to a range of 0% to 0.25% and said it would buy $700 billion in Treasury and mortgage-backed securities in an aggressive bid to prevent market disruptions from aggravating what is likely to be a severe slowdown from the coronavirus pandemic.

Stock Futures, Bond Yields Slide After Fed Slashes Rates

U.S. equity futures slid and bonds rallied after the Fed slashed its benchmark interest rate to near zero, a sign that investors remain worried that the coronavirus will fuel a recession even with borrowing costs dropping.

Biggest U.S. Banks Halt Buybacks to Free Up Capital for Coronavirus

The biggest U.S. banks put share buybacks on hold and pledged to put their capital to use helping consumers and businesses struggling with the rapid economic slowdown caused by the novel coronavirus outbreak.

Fed, Regulators Prepare Steps to Encourage Banks to Keep Lending, People Say

The Federal Reserve and other regulators are preparing measures to encourage banks to continue lending to companies and households affected by the coronavirus, according to people familiar with the matter.

U.S. Treasury to Help Advance Funds to Employers for Paid Sick Leave

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said his agency would advance funds to businesses so they can meet paid sick-leave requirements under a new House bill to combat the novel coronavirus.

Coronavirus Measures Put New Limits on Daily Life

People around the world were adjusting to the reality of life amid the coronavirus pandemic, as tighter restrictions constrained travel, shopping, elections and even religious services.

Oil-Price Crash Raises Risk for Banks, Commodity Traders

An important corner of trade finance is becoming riskier for banks and traders dealing with fallout from the coronavirus-inspired market rout and the recent crash in oil prices.

After a Long Fall in Oil Prices, a Crash

With U.S. crude futures back down near $30 a barrel, oil's plunge has eroded hundreds of billions of dollars in market value from producers globally and fueled speculation about bankruptcies and mergers.

Breakdown of Bedrock Relationship Tests Investors' Nerves

Investors wading back into tumultuous markets this week face an unusual challenge: playing unruly stock indexes while cracks are visible in the world's largest market for interest rates.

Coronavirus Social-Distancing Forces Painful Choices on Small Businesses

From bars and restaurants to yoga studios and small manufacturers, small businesses face wrenching financial and staffing decisions, as customer traffic and revenue abruptly diminish.