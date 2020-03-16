Fed Slashes Rates to Fight Coronavirus Slowdown

The Federal Reserve lowered its benchmark interest rate to a range of 0% to 0.25% and said it would buy $700 billion in Treasury and mortgage-backed securities in an aggressive bid to prevent market disruptions from aggravating what is likely to be a severe slowdown from the coronavirus pandemic.

Stocks and Bond Yields Slide After Fed Cut

U.S. equity futures and global stocks tumbled after the Fed slashed its benchmark interest rate to near zero, a sign that investors remain worried that the coronavirus will fuel a recession even with borrowing costs dropping.

Coronavirus Shutdowns Deliver a Punch to China's Economic Gut

Business activity in China turned broadly negative for the first time on record as home sales, construction activity, retail sales and factory output plunged, pushing unemployment to a record high, signs of the costly economic damage associated with trying to control the spread of the coronavirus.

Bank of Japan to Double Stock Purchases to Blunt Virus Impact

The Bank of Japan said it would double stock purchases and help companies get loans in response to the coronavirus pandemic, but the move failed to impress investors, who drove stocks down 2.5%.

Bank of Korea Cuts Policy Rate to Record Low

The Bank of Korea has cut its policy rate to a record low of 0.75%, joining other global central banks in easing policy to stem the economic fallout from the coronavirus pandemic.

China to Take More Proactive Fiscal Policy to Offset Coronavirus Impact

China will roll out more policies to offset the effects of the coronavirus pandemic, which caused a sharp drop in economic activity, a spokesman of the country's statistics bureau said.

Glynn's Take: RBA Set to Fire Off Alternative Policy

The Reserve Bank of Australia looks set to cut interest rates again on Thursday and fire off its first round of alternative monetary policy as it plays catchup with faster-moving international peers.

Fed Encourages Banks to Keep Lending

The Federal Reserve urged banks to continue lending to companies and households affected by the coronavirus, prodding them to draw down on stockpiles of capital and easily salable assets such as Treasury bills.

Oil-Price Crash Raises Risk for Banks, Commodity Traders

An important corner of trade finance is becoming riskier for banks and traders dealing with fallout from the coronavirus-inspired market rout and the recent crash in oil prices.

After a Long Fall in Oil Prices, a Crash

With U.S. crude futures back down near $30 a barrel, oil's plunge has eroded hundreds of billions of dollars in market value from producers globally and fueled speculation about bankruptcies and mergers.