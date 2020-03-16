Log in
03/16/2020 | 09:16pm EDT
Fed Deploys Its Full Arsenal, but It Still Has Some Tools

Investors are looking for the central bank to help unclog markets for short-term corporate debt. 

 
Why Are Markets So Volatile? It's Not Just the Coronavirus.

In a shift since the financial crisis, the market today is dominated by computer-driven investors that rely on signals such as volatility and momentum. That is exacerbating selling driven by the pandemic's economic impact. 

 
Dow Falls Nearly 3,000 Points as Virus Fears Spread

U.S. stocks dropped sharply, with the Dow suffering a 13% decline, signaling markets' increasing struggle with the concern that emergency measures won't ward off a recession caused by the coronavirus pandemic. 

 
Swedish Central Bank Unveils Further Measures to Cushion Coronavirus Impact

The actions include offering more loans to banks at favorable terms and increasing asset purchases. 

 
U.S. Braces for Sharp Economic Downturn as Coronavirus Bears Down

U.S. households, businesses and investors should brace for a sharp economic downturn in the first half of 2020 because of the new coronavirus pandemic-and hope for a bounce back during the second half of the year. 

 
What Happens to the Economy When Everything Stops?

The U.S. economy has experienced sudden stops in the past, but nothing like this. 

 
Airlines Seek $50 Billion in Aid From Government

U.S. carriers are in talks with the government to obtain financial assistance under a proposal that would be more than three times the size of the industry's bailout after the Sept. 11 attacks. 

 
A Day After Fed Takes New Action, Repo Demand Is Still Light

The morning after the Federal Reserve fired its most available weapons to help the economy navigate the coronavirus threat, demand for its temporary liquidity again fell well short of what the central bank was willing to provide. 

 
Fears Intensify Over European Banks' Ability to Weather Coronavirus Crisis

Investors weigh embattled banking sector's exposure to airlines, retail and oil giants alongside small business across the continent. 

 
EU Plans to Ban Entry at Its Borders, but Barriers Rise Within Bloc

The European Union escalated its battle against the new coronavirus by unveiling a plan to ban nonessential travel into most of the bloc, but EU-wide efforts face dwindling support among members more focused on national welfare.

