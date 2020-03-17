Log in
03/17/2020 | 01:16pm EDT
Trump Administration Seeks to Send Checks to Americans as Part of Stimulus Package

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin is pitching Senate Republicans on a roughly $850 billion economic stimulus package that includes sending checks to Americans, as the Trump administration works to craft more legislation to cushion the economic blow of the coronavirus pandemic. 

 
Fed to Launch Funding Facility Amid Coronavirus Uncertainty

The Federal Reserve said it would establish a lending facility to support short-term commercial debt markets to prevent intensifying funding strains from accelerating economic damage from the coronavirus. 

 
Stocks Extend Gains In Choppy Trading

Stock markets were jittery following a punishing selloff that saw the three major U.S. stock indexes all plunge at the start of the week amid fears of a coronavirus-induced recession. 

 
Gold Prices Jump More Than 3% After Fed Comments

Gold prices punched higher Tuesday, with gains for the metal coinciding with an announcement that the Federal Reserve was establishing a lending facility to assist U.S. corporations in rolling over short-term debt, a key area of the market that had frozen during the coronavirus pandemic. 

 
Fed Repos See Robust Demand, Lifting Central Bank Loans Offered to Markets

The Federal Reserve Bank of New York intervened in financial markets with two operations that lifted the overall pool of loans it has made available to large banks. 

 
Fed's Mester Says Central Bank Should Have Kept Some Rate-Cut Powder Dry

Cleveland Fed leader Loretta Mester, the lone Fed official to oppose the central bank's decision to cut its short-term target rate effectively to near zero levels to help the economy amid the coronavirus crisis, said she preferred a more gradual approach. 

 
U.S. February Retail Spending Drop Shows Coronavirus Concerns Started to Take Hold

American shoppers reined in their spending last month and factory production was broadly flat, signs the economy began to strain as the threat from the new coronavirus started to take hold. 

 
Oil May Drive Past Rebound Signal

How low can it go? In recent years, the oil price has stabilized soon after dipping below the cash costs faced by the most expensive producers. This time the signal isn't so clear. 

 
Dollar Surges as Investors Seek Shelter From Market Disruption

The U.S. dollar surged against major currencies as stress in the market for dollar funding outside the U.S. worsened, despite the Federal Reserve's efforts to boost availability of the greenback globally. 

 
As Europe Hunkers Down, Governments Pledge Billions to Help Companies

The U.S. government sought ways to mitigate the economic blow of the new coronavirus as businesses across the globe closed and fears of a pandemic-induced recession kept markets on edge.

