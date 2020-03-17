Fed to Relaunch Primary Dealer Credit Facility

The central bank said it would relaunch a crisis-era facility that allows large financial institutions access to short-term loans.

Stocks Rise Sharply in Volatile Trading

U.S. stocks recovered ground after a punishing Monday selloff as the Federal Reserve and White House moved to soften the economic blow of the coronavirus pandemic.

Traders Bet on Falling 'Fear Gauge'

The Cboe Volatility Index, or VIX, closed at its highest level in history Monday when U.S. shares recorded the steepest decline since the Black Monday stock-market crash of 1987. Some investors are already betting on its rapid fall.

Trump Administration Seeks to Send Checks to Americans as Part of Stimulus Package

The Trump administration said it backs a plan to send checks directly to Americans, as part of a $1 trillion stimulus plan to help households and businesses hit by the sudden economic slowdown triggered by the coronavirus pandemic.

Fed to Launch Funding Facility Amid Coronavirus Uncertainty

The Federal Reserve said it would establish a lending facility to support short-term commercial debt markets to prevent intensifying funding strains from accelerating economic damage from the coronavirus.

Bank of Canada Says Coronavirus, Oil-Price Plunge Justified Rate Cut

The economic impacts of the new coronavirus pandemic and the global plunge in oil prices presented a clear downside risk for the Canadian economy that justified last week's emergency interest-rate cut, the Bank of Canada said.

Fed Repos See Robust Demand, Lifting Central Bank Loans to Markets

The Federal Reserve Bank of New York intervened in financial markets with operations that lifted the overall pool of loans it has made available to large banks.

Fed's Mester Says Central Bank Should Have Kept Some Rate-Cut Powder Dry

Cleveland Fed leader Loretta Mester, the lone Fed official to oppose the central bank's decision to cut its short-term target rate effectively to near zero levels to help the economy amid the coronavirus crisis, said she preferred a more gradual approach.

U.S. February Retail Spending Drop Shows Coronavirus Concerns Started to Take Hold

American shoppers reined in their spending last month and factory production was broadly flat, signs the economy began to strain as the threat from the new coronavirus started to take hold.

Oil May Drive Past Rebound Signal

How low can it go? In recent years, the oil price has stabilized soon after dipping below the cash costs faced by the most expensive producers. This time the signal isn't so clear.