Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

News Highlights : Top Global Markets News of the Day

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/17/2020 | 11:16pm EDT
U.S. Futures Fall; Asian Markets Mixed

Global markets diverged as governments around the world scrambled to slow the spread of the novel coronavirus and to support individuals and businesses. 

 
Fed to Relaunch Primary Dealer Credit Facility

The central bank said it would relaunch a crisis-era facility that allows large financial institutions access to short-term loans. 

 
Europe's Fiscal Antidote to Coronavirus Crisis Risks Deepening Economic Gaps

The stimulus moves, on top of government spending triggered during a downturn, could help fiscally sound countries including Germany, while destabilizing countries with higher debt such as Italy. 

 
Bank of Canada Says Coronavirus, Oil-Price Plunge Justified Rate Cut

The economic impacts of the new coronavirus pandemic and the global plunge in oil prices presented a clear downside risk for the Canadian economy that justified last week's emergency interest-rate cut, the Bank of Canada said. 

 
Japan's February Trade Surplus Higher-Than-Expected Due to Virus Impact

Japan reported a higher-than-expected trade surplus in February due to a significant decline in imports from China, as the virus pandemic caused disruptions in supply chains and distribution of goods. 

 
South Korea to Ease Capital-Control Rules

South Korea on Wednesday said it will ease capital-control regulations for banks to allow easier access to overseas borrowings and alleviate a potential liquidity crunch. 

 
Stocks Rise Sharply in Volatile Trading

U.S. stocks recovered ground after a punishing Monday selloff as the Federal Reserve and White House moved to soften the economic blow of the coronavirus pandemic. 

 
Traders Bet on Falling 'Fear Gauge'

The Cboe Volatility Index, or VIX, closed at its highest level in history Monday when U.S. shares recorded the steepest decline since the Black Monday stock-market crash of 1987. Some investors are already betting on its rapid fall. 

 
Dollar Surges as Investors Seek Shelter From Market Disruption

The U.S. dollar surged against major currencies as stress in the market for dollar funding outside the U.S. worsened before the Federal Reserve stepped in to boost support for the short-term money market. 

 
Trump Administration Seeks to Send Checks to Americans as Part of Stimulus Package

The Trump administration said it backs a plan to send checks directly to Americans, as part of a $1 trillion stimulus plan to help households and businesses hit by the sudden economic slowdown triggered by the coronavirus pandemic.

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
12:17aGlobal oil, gas producers slash spending after price rout
RE
12:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Financial Services News of the Day
DJ
12:06aGlobal stocks drop as investors shun risk on coronavirus fears
RE
03/17Trump Administration Seeks to Send Checks to Americans as Part of Stimulus Package -- 6th Update
DJ
03/17RESERVE BANK OF FIJI : Press Release No 07 - RBF Reduces Overnight Policy Rate
PU
03/17Global stocks drop as investors shun risk on coronavirus fears
RE
03/17U S BUREAU OF CENSUS : PRESS RELEASE | MARCH 17, 2020 American FactFinder Is Retiring March 31 AFF has been the primary data dissemination tool, provided by the Census Bureau, for almost 20 years.
PU
03/17Iranian National Extradited to the Western District of Texas for Illegally Exporting Military Sensitive Items from the U.S. to Iran
PU
03/17Asian business confidence slumps on coronavirus impact - Thomson Reuters/INSEAD
RE
03/17Bank of Japan's Kuroda says Japan banks, firms not facing trouble procuring dollars
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1MITCHELLS & BUTLERS PLC : MITCHELLS & BUTLERS : UK unveils £330 billion lifeline for firms hit by coronavirus
2BRENT : Brent crude sinks below $30 a barrel as recession fears weigh
3BOEING COMPANY (THE) : BOEING : Asks for $60 Billion in Aid for U.S. Aerospace Industry
4TESLA, INC. : TESLA : California county says Tesla factory cannot operate normally in coronavirus shutdown
5AMGEN INC. : AMGEN : Update Regarding COVID-19 For Media
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group