U.S. Futures Fall; Asian Markets Mixed

Global markets diverged as governments around the world scrambled to slow the spread of the novel coronavirus and to support individuals and businesses.

Fed to Relaunch Primary Dealer Credit Facility

The central bank said it would relaunch a crisis-era facility that allows large financial institutions access to short-term loans.

Europe's Fiscal Antidote to Coronavirus Crisis Risks Deepening Economic Gaps

The stimulus moves, on top of government spending triggered during a downturn, could help fiscally sound countries including Germany, while destabilizing countries with higher debt such as Italy.

Bank of Canada Says Coronavirus, Oil-Price Plunge Justified Rate Cut

The economic impacts of the new coronavirus pandemic and the global plunge in oil prices presented a clear downside risk for the Canadian economy that justified last week's emergency interest-rate cut, the Bank of Canada said.

Japan's February Trade Surplus Higher-Than-Expected Due to Virus Impact

Japan reported a higher-than-expected trade surplus in February due to a significant decline in imports from China, as the virus pandemic caused disruptions in supply chains and distribution of goods.

South Korea to Ease Capital-Control Rules

South Korea on Wednesday said it will ease capital-control regulations for banks to allow easier access to overseas borrowings and alleviate a potential liquidity crunch.

Stocks Rise Sharply in Volatile Trading

U.S. stocks recovered ground after a punishing Monday selloff as the Federal Reserve and White House moved to soften the economic blow of the coronavirus pandemic.

Traders Bet on Falling 'Fear Gauge'

The Cboe Volatility Index, or VIX, closed at its highest level in history Monday when U.S. shares recorded the steepest decline since the Black Monday stock-market crash of 1987. Some investors are already betting on its rapid fall.

Dollar Surges as Investors Seek Shelter From Market Disruption

The U.S. dollar surged against major currencies as stress in the market for dollar funding outside the U.S. worsened before the Federal Reserve stepped in to boost support for the short-term money market.

Trump Administration Seeks to Send Checks to Americans as Part of Stimulus Package

The Trump administration said it backs a plan to send checks directly to Americans, as part of a $1 trillion stimulus plan to help households and businesses hit by the sudden economic slowdown triggered by the coronavirus pandemic.