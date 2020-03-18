U.S. Futures Fall Along With Some Asian Markets

U.S. stock futures fell, along with several equity markets in Asia, as investors grappled with international efforts to slow the novel coronavirus's spread and to support individuals and businesses amid the pandemic.

Fed to Relaunch Primary Dealer Credit Facility

The central bank said it would relaunch a crisis-era facility that allows large financial institutions access to short-term loans.

RBNZ Prefers to Overdo Economic Stimulus Than to Fall Short, Gov Says

EXCLUSIVE: The Reserve Bank of New Zealand would rather overdo the stimulus it is providing to the economy than fall short as it works with the government to soften the impact of the coronavirus, Gov. Adrian Orr said.

BOJ's Kuroda Defends ETF Purchases

Bank of Japan Gov. Haruhiko Kuroda on Wednesday defended the central bank's stock-buying operations, although recent falls in share prices are likely to have caused large losses on its balance sheet.

Europe's Fiscal Antidote to Coronavirus Crisis Risks Deepening Economic Gaps

The stimulus moves, on top of government spending triggered during a downturn, could help fiscally sound countries including Germany, while destabilizing countries with higher debt such as Italy.

Bank of Canada Says Coronavirus, Oil-Price Plunge Justified Rate Cut

The economic impacts of the new coronavirus pandemic and the global plunge in oil prices presented a clear downside risk for the Canadian economy that justified last week's emergency interest-rate cut, the Bank of Canada said.

Japan's February Trade Surplus Higher-Than-Expected Due to Virus Impact

Japan reported a higher-than-expected trade surplus in February due to a significant decline in imports from China, as the virus pandemic caused disruptions in supply chains and distribution of goods.

South Korea to Ease Capital-Control Rules

South Korea on Wednesday said it will ease capital-control regulations for banks to allow easier access to overseas borrowings and alleviate a potential liquidity crunch.

Traders Bet on Falling 'Fear Gauge'

The Cboe Volatility Index, or VIX, closed at its highest level in history Monday when U.S. shares recorded the steepest decline since the Black Monday stock-market crash of 1987. Some investors are already betting on its rapid fall.

Trump Administration Seeks to Send Checks to Americans as Part of Stimulus Package

The Trump administration said it backs a plan to send checks directly to Americans, as part of a $1 trillion stimulus plan to help households and businesses hit by the sudden economic slowdown triggered by the coronavirus pandemic.