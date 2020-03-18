Log in
News Highlights : Top Global Markets News of the Day

03/18/2020 | 09:16am EDT
Stocks, Oil and Bonds Drop in Sync as Fears Deepen

U.S. stock futures tumble and oil nears a 17-year low amid rising anxiety about coronavirus pandemic 

 
As Homeowners Wait Out Coronavirus, Some Rush to Refinance

Falling interest rates are causing a flurry of mortgage refinancing applications. What you should know to lock in these new rates. 

 
ECB Seeks to Mend Rifts as Economic Clouds Gather

For the second time in a week, the European Central Bank scrambled to clarify remarks from one of its top officials that suggested it is unlikely to do more to support the region's struggling economy. 

 
Emerging Markets Take Hit as Investors Flee for Safety

The widespread selloff triggered by the coronavirus pandemic is ripping through emerging markets, as investors suck money out of riskier corners of the globe. 

 
Coronavirus Infections Pass 200,000 Globally

The number of confirmed coronavirus infections topped 200,000, more than doubling in a span of two weeks, despite an escalation in global travel restrictions and the imposition of home quarantines in many parts of the world. 

 
Strong Restaurant Chains May Feast After Coronavirus Famine

The coronavirus pandemic will devastate the U.S. restaurant sector, but financially stronger companies should expect a return to growth in a less-saturated market. 

 
Private-Equity Investors Try to Gauge Coronavirus Cash Crunch

Investors in private equity are hoping coronavirus-related stock volatility doesn't force them to miss out on what could be a buy-low opportunity. 

 
RBNZ Prefers to Overdo Economic Stimulus Than to Fall Short, Gov Says

EXCLUSIVE: The Reserve Bank of New Zealand would rather overdo the stimulus it is providing to the economy than fall short as it works with the government to soften the impact of the coronavirus, Gov. Adrian Orr said. 

 
Iceland Cuts Rates

The Icelandic central bank cut its key interest rate by 0.5 percentage points and lowered the capital buffer to cushion the worsening economic conditions caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

Latest news "Economy & Forex"
09:29aWall Street heads for more losses as stimulus high fades
RE
09:29aShopping Center Industry Seeks Federal Aid
DJ
09:28aToymaker Lego shuts all stores outside of China due to virus
RE
09:25aEuropean mobile operators share data for coronavirus fight
RE
09:25aECB Presents a United Front Amid Confusion Over Approach to Crisis -- Update
DJ
09:23aBoE's Bailey says every 'reasonable' measure on table to fight coronavirus impact
RE
09:21aBOE'S BAILEY : short-sellers who harm UK economy should 'just stop' - BBC
RE
09:19aJPMorgan commits $50 million to businesses, people affected by coronavirus
RE
09:18aBoE open to further lending measures as coronavirus challenge grows - Bailey
RE
09:16aGovernments scramble to prop up airlines as virus forces more flight, job cuts
RE
