Detroit Car Makers to Temporarily Close U.S. Plants Over Virus Concerns

After talks with union leaders, General Motors, Ford and Fiat Chrysler agreed to halt operations at factories to protect workers, the latest sign that the pandemic's disruptions to the auto industry overseas are hitting the U.S.

Administration Proposes Direct Payments to Americans Totaling $500 Billion

The Trump Administration is proposing two rounds of direct payments to Americans totaling $500 billion to respond to the economic impact of the coronavirus outbreak, as the Senate prepares to vote on a second coronavirus response bill.

Bond Market Cracks Open for Blue-Chip Companies-Then Slams Shut

The window briefly cracked open for blue-chip companies to raise cash by selling bonds on Tuesday. But by Wednesday morning, the window had shut again.

Treasury Department Asks Congress to Let It Backstop Money Markets

The Treasury Department is seeking authority from Congress to temporarily backstop money markets amid intense strains in the financial sector-as part of a broader fiscal package to bolster the economy due to the new coronavirus pandemic.

Stocks, Oil and Bonds Drop in Sync as Economic Fears Deepen

U.S. stocks tumbled 9% and oil plunged to its lowest in more than 18 years amid rising anxiety about coronavirus pandemic.

U.S. Oil Prices Plunge to Lowest Level in 18 Years

U.S. crude prices plunged to their lowest levels in 18 years as governments tightened travel restrictions across the world and the continuing Saudi-Russian price war showed no signs of abating.

Canada Rolls Out Fiscal Boost and Tax Deferrals for Coronavirus Relief

Canada announced a fiscal-stimulus and tax-deferral package amounting to nearly 4% of its gross domestic product, marking an aggressive effort to contain economic damage caused by the coronavirus pandemic and lower oil prices.

Markets Enter New Phase-Where Cash Is All That Matters

A rush for cash is swamping the financial system as companies and investors bunker down for a prolonged economic shutdown, turning the recent market turmoil into a new, more troubling liquidation phase.

First of Two Fed Repos See Banks Seek $85.8 Billion

The first of two market interventions by the Federal Reserve Bank of New York Wednesday saw eligible banks take less than the central bank was willing to offer.

China's Coronavirus Response Toughens State Control and Weakens

Communist Party leaders leaned hard on state-owned enterprises to fight the virus, hastening a retreat from a market-oriented economy.