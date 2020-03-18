Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

News Highlights : Top Global Markets News of the Day

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/18/2020 | 09:16pm EDT
ECB to Launch New Bond-Buying Program

The European Central Bank announces a new EUR750 billion bond-buying program to combat a coronavirus-related economic slowdown. 

 
Markets Enter New Phase-Where Cash Is All That Matters

A rush for cash shook the financial system Wednesday, as companies and investors hunkered down for a prolonged economic stall, taking the recent market turmoil into a new, more troubling liquidation phase. 

 
NYSE to Close Trading Floor After Two Positive Coronavirus Tests

The New York Stock Exchange will close its famed trading floor in lower Manhattan effective Monday after two people who work at the exchange tested positive for coronavirus. 

 
Coronavirus Pandemic to Test Limits of How Much Debt U.S. Can Bear

Analysts say the deficit will soar well past the record $1.5 trillion hit in 2009, when the U.S. reeled through two years of financial crisis and recession. 

 
Consumer-Staples Shares Outperform Market as Households Hunker Down

Investors are anticipating the needs of the stay-at-home consumer. 

 
IRS Details Tax-Payment Deadline Deferral to July 15 Due to Coronavirus

The move offers relief to people who owe income taxes for 2019 or for the first quarter of 2020. 

 
Detroit Car Makers to Temporarily Close U.S. Plants Over Virus Concerns

The Detroit car companies have agreed to temporarily shut down factories in the U.S. to protect workers against the rapidly spreading coronavirus. 

 
Canada Rolls Out Fiscal Boost and Tax Deferrals for Coronavirus Relief

Canada announced a fiscal-stimulus and tax-deferral package amounting to nearly 4% of its gross domestic product, marking an aggressive effort to contain economic damage caused by the coronavirus pandemic and lower oil prices. 

 
Stocks, Oil and Bonds Drop in Sync as Economic Fears Deepen

U.S. stocks tumbled more than 5%, with the Dow industrials closing below 20000 for the first time since 2017, while oil plunged to its lowest level in more than 18 years amid rising anxiety about the coronavirus pandemic. 

 
Senate Passes Bill to Combat Pandemic, Turns to Stimulus Plan

Senators turned their full attention to the Trump administration's proposal for $1 trillion in spending to combat the coronavirus pandemic, including aid for airlines and direct payments to American households, after passing a paid-leave bill.

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
09:39pECB to Launch New Bond-Buying Program to Combat Coronavirus Slowdown -- 3rd Update
DJ
09:34pBridgewater hedge funds fall further on coronavirus market rout
RE
09:30pChina sets yuan midpoint at weakest since Oct 2019
RE
09:20pOil rockets nearly 20% as investors hail coronavirus stimulus spending - for now
RE
09:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
09:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
09:09pBlackRock stands by climate priorities, sees tougher shareholder votes
RE
09:03pBank of Korea seen selling dollars - dealers
RE
08:54pAsian stocks fight for a toehold as ECB stimulus slows panic
RE
08:50pECB to print 1 trillion euro this year to stem coronavirus rout
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1BIO-RAD LABORATORIES, INC. : BIO RAD LABORATORIES : Rad Partners with Testing Labs Worldwide to Support COVID-..
2HONDA MOTOR CO., LTD. : GM, Ford in talks with Trump administration on medical equipment production
3GUOTAI JUNAN SECURITIES CO., LTD : GUOTAI JUNAN SECURITIES : to Sell Up to CNY4.0 Billion of Bonds
4Boeing-Embraer deal on knife-edge as markets tumble
5NISSAN MOTOR CO., LTD. : NISSAN MOTOR : will suspend U.S. production through April 6

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group