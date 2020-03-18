ECB To Launch New Bond-Buying Program

The European Central Bank announces a new EUR750 billion bond-buying program to combat a coronavirus-related economic slowdown.

Markets Enter New Phase-Where Cash Is All That Matters

A rush for cash shook the financial system Wednesday, as companies and investors hunkered down for a prolonged economic stall, taking the recent market turmoil into a new, more troubling liquidation phase.

NYSE to Close Trading Floor After Two Positive Coronavirus Tests

The New York Stock Exchange will close its famed trading floor in lower Manhattan effective Monday after two people who work at the exchange tested positive for coronavirus.

Coronavirus Pandemic to Test Limits of How Much Debt U.S. Can Bear

Analysts say the deficit will soar well past the record $1.5 trillion hit in 2009, when the U.S. reeled through two years of financial crisis and recession.

Consumer-Staples Shares Outperform Market as Households Hunker Down

Investors are anticipating the needs of the stay-at-home consumer.

IRS Details Tax-Payment Deadline Deferral to July 15 Due to Coronavirus

The move offers relief to people who owe income taxes for 2019 or for the first quarter of 2020.

Detroit Car Makers to Temporarily Close U.S. Plants Over Virus Concerns

The Detroit car companies have agreed to temporarily shut down factories in the U.S. to protect workers against the rapidly spreading coronavirus.

Canada Rolls Out Fiscal Boost and Tax Deferrals for Coronavirus Relief

Canada announced a fiscal-stimulus and tax-deferral package amounting to nearly 4% of its gross domestic product, marking an aggressive effort to contain economic damage caused by the coronavirus pandemic and lower oil prices.

Stocks, Oil and Bonds Drop in Sync as Economic Fears Deepen

U.S. stocks tumbled more than 5%, with the Dow industrials closing below 20000 for the first time since 2017, while oil plunged to its lowest level in more than 18 years amid rising anxiety about the coronavirus pandemic.

Senate Passes Bill to Combat Pandemic, Turns to Stimulus Plan

Senators turned their full attention to the Trump administration's proposal for $1 trillion in spending to combat the coronavirus pandemic, including aid for airlines and direct payments to American households, after passing a paid-leave bill.