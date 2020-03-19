Log in
News Highlights : Top Global Markets News of the Day

03/19/2020 | 01:16am EDT
Federal Reserve to Backstop Money-Market Mutual Funds

The Federal Reserve said Wednesday it would launch a new lending facility to backstop the money-market mutual-fund sector as part of a broadening effort to calm turmoil sparked by the novel coronavirus epidemic. 

 
ECB to Launch New Bond-Buying Program

The European Central Bank announces a new EUR750 billion bond-buying program to combat a coronavirus-related economic slowdown. 

 
RBA Cuts Rate, Deploys Unconventional Policy in Response to Pandemic

The Reserve Bank of Australia cut interest rates for a second time this month and said it would deploy unconventional policy measures as the coronavirus pandemic threatens to drag the country into its first recession since the early 1990s. 

 
NYSE to Close Trading Floor After Two Positive Coronavirus Tests

The New York Stock Exchange will close its famed trading floor in lower Manhattan effective Monday after two people who work at the exchange tested positive for coronavirus. 

 
Coronavirus Pandemic to Test Limits of How Much Debt U.S. Can Bear

Analysts say the deficit will soar well past the record $1.5 trillion hit in 2009, when the U.S. reeled through two years of financial crisis and recession. 

 
Markets Enter New Phase-Where Cash Is All That Matters

A rush for cash shook the financial system Wednesday, as companies and investors hunkered down for a prolonged economic stall, taking the recent market turmoil into a new, more troubling liquidation phase. 

 
Some Bank Branches Run Low on Cash as Customers Make Big Withdrawals

Some branches of U.S. banks and credit unions have run low on cash as customers make big withdrawals, prompting regulators to warn that they are putting their money at risk. 

 
Consumer-Staples Shares Outperform Market as Households Hunker Down

Investors are anticipating the needs of the stay-at-home consumer. 

 
IRS Details Tax-Payment Deadline Deferral to July 15 Due to Coronavirus

The move offers relief to people who owe income taxes for 2019 or for the first quarter of 2020. 

 
Detroit Car Makers to Temporarily Close U.S. Plants Over Virus Concerns

The Detroit car companies have agreed to temporarily shut down factories in the U.S. to protect workers against the rapidly spreading coronavirus.

