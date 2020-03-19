Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

News Highlights : Top Global Markets News of the Day

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/19/2020 | 03:16am EDT
Global Stocks and Currencies Slide as Cash Shortage Worsens

Stocks and many currencies tumbled, as another bruising selloff cast doubt on the ability of global central banks to ease cash shortages and counter a growth slowdown caused by the coronavirus pandemic. 

 
Federal Reserve to Backstop Money-Market Mutual Funds

The Federal Reserve said Wednesday it would launch a new lending facility to backstop the money-market mutual-fund sector as part of a broadening effort to calm turmoil sparked by the novel coronavirus epidemic. 

 
ECB to Launch New Bond-Buying Program

The European Central Bank announces a new EUR750 billion bond-buying program to combat a coronavirus-related economic slowdown. 

 
RBA Cuts Rate, Deploys Unconventional Policy in Response to Pandemic

The Reserve Bank of Australia cut interest rates for a second time this month and said it would deploy unconventional policy measures as the coronavirus pandemic threatens to drag the country into its first recession since the early 1990s. 

 
NYSE to Close Trading Floor After Two Positive Coronavirus Tests

The New York Stock Exchange will close its famed trading floor in lower Manhattan effective Monday after two people who work at the exchange tested positive for coronavirus. 

 
Coronavirus Pandemic to Test Limits of How Much Debt U.S. Can Bear

Analysts say the deficit will soar well past the record $1.5 trillion hit in 2009, when the U.S. reeled through two years of financial crisis and recession. 

 
Markets Enter New Phase-Where Cash Is All That Matters

A rush for cash shook the financial system Wednesday, as companies and investors hunkered down for a prolonged economic stall, taking the recent market turmoil into a new, more troubling liquidation phase. 

 
Some Bank Branches Run Low on Cash as Customers Make Big Withdrawals

Some branches of U.S. banks and credit unions have run low on cash as customers make big withdrawals, prompting regulators to warn that they are putting their money at risk. 

 
Detroit Car Makers to Temporarily Close U.S. Plants Over Virus Concerns

The Detroit car companies have agreed to temporarily shut down factories in the U.S. to protect workers against the rapidly spreading coronavirus. 

 
Senate Passes Bill to Combat Pandemic, Turns to Stimulus Plan

Senators turned their full attention to the Trump administration's proposal for $1 trillion in spending to combat the coronavirus pandemic, including aid for airlines and direct payments to American households, after passing a paid-leave bill.

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
03:48aWorld leaders rush in to shore up panic-hit global financial system
RE
03:43aUK online supermarket Ocado says coronavirus boosting demand
RE
03:42aS.African regulator invites public comments on power procurement plans
RE
03:41aCrypto-market infrastructure creaks amid volatility test
RE
03:40aPlaytech scraps shareholder returns to combat coronavirus impact on sports unit
RE
03:40aSingapore prepares move to new interest rate benchmark
RE
03:39aAustralia bans non-residents from entering country on coronavirus fears
RE
03:37aNigeria eyes $4.9 bln budget cut amid coronavirus
RE
03:27aSouth Africa's Massmart to close non-performing stores
RE
03:25aSouth Africa's rand weakens ahead of interest rate decision
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1BIO-RAD LABORATORIES, INC. : BIO RAD LABORATORIES : Rad Partners with Testing Labs Worldwide to Support COVID-..
2LUFTHANSA GROUP AG : AIRLINE INDUSTRY MAY NOT SURVIVE WITHOUT STATE AID: Lufthansa
3Boeing-Embraer deal on knife-edge as markets tumble
4COMMONWEALTH BANK OF AUSTRALIA : COMMONWEALTH BANK OF AUSTRALIA : CBA Cuts Fixed Loan Rates, But Keeps Standar..
5AEGON N.V. : AEGON N : provides update on capital position

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group