Texas Weighs Curtailing Oil Production for First Time in Decades

Texas regulators are considering curtailing oil production in America's largest oil-producing state, something they haven't done in decades, people familiar with the matter said.

U.S. Stocks Gain Amid Central Bank Action

Share benchmarks recovered some ground led by Nasdaq as the Federal Reserve and ECB introduced fresh measures to shield the global economy from the coronavirus pandemic.

Oil Posts Biggest One-Day Percentage Gain on Record

U.S. oil prices rebounded from their lowest level in 18 years with their largest one-day percentage gain on record, extending a recent period of turbulent moves.

U.S. Eyes Intervention in Saudi-Russia Oil Standoff

The Trump administration is considering intervening in the Saudi-Russian oil-price war with a diplomatic push to get the Saudis to cut oil production and threats of sanctions on Russia aimed at stabilizing markets, according to people familiar with the matter.

U.S. Moves to Expand Array of Drug Therapies Deployed Against Coronavirus

President Trump said he is directing the FDA to expedite testing and possible broader use of some investigational medicines to help treat coronavirus patients.

EU Relaxes Rules on Government Aid to Companies in Face of Virus

The European Union on Thursday agreed to relax the bloc's rules on state aid to companies until December so that governments can mitigate the economic impact of the coronavirus.

Bank of England Cuts Rates Further, Restarts Bond Purchases

The BOE cut its benchmark interest rate to a record low and said it would buy $232 billion of U.K. government bonds, in the latest push by a major central bank to combat the economic damage from the coronavirus.

Fed Ramps Up Bond Buys, Indicating Much Larger Purchases Are Likely

The Federal Reserve is likely to significantly boost its government-bond purchases beyond the $500 billion minimum it committed Sunday to buy amid market strains that sent interest rates higher in recent days.

Jobless Claims Rise Sharply

The number of Americans applying for first-time unemployment benefits increased sharply last week, the front end of a surge in claims tied to the new coronavirus pandemic.

Stress on Italian Bonds Eases After ECB Emergency Action

Yields on strained Italian government bonds fell in response to the European Central Bank's emergency stimulus plan, partially filling in a dangerous fault line in the region's financial markets.